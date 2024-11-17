Evolution: Aston Barrett Jr’s Grammy-nominated Album co-produced by Emilio Estefan

by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – It has been a bittersweet 2024 for Aston Barrett Jr, leader of The Wailers band. In February, his father Aston “Familyman” Barrett died in Miami at age 77; that month also saw the release of the movie, Bob Marley: One Love, in which he made his acting debut.

On November 8, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Evolution as one of five albums nominated for the Best Reggae Album category at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Evolution was recorded in Miami. It is co-produced by Barrett Jr. and Emilio Estefan of Miami Sound Machine fame.

“A Grammy nomination means to me that our hard work has paid off and the message will be heard. It’s good to know they respect quality over trends,” Barrett Jr. told South Florida Caribbean News. “The Wailers put all our efforts into experimenting to create a new sound for this album that brings reggae to a new level.”

He sings, plays bass and drums on Evolution which was released in August.

Evolution: Guest Acts

There are several guest acts on Evolution, including Mykal Rose who does three songs. Emily Estefan, daughter of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Marcia Griffiths and Gramps Morgan, are also featured.

As a member of Black Uhuru, Rose won the first Grammy Award in 1985. It was for Best Reggae Album, which was then called Best Reggae Recording, for the album Anthem.

In Bob Marley: One Love, Barrett Jr. plays his father. His father was the famous bassist for The Wailers and Marley’s right-hand man. He said there was an instant creative connection with him and Estefan.

“He’s one of the best producers in the world, for him to want to work with us is an honor. Emilio and I believe the music and lyrics must tell the story, everything must have a signature in what we do. Emilio trusted that I knew what I was doing! I’ve learned so much from him,” Barrett Jr. stated.

Guitarist Donald Kinsey, who was a key member of The Wailers band, died on February 6, which would have been Marley’s 79th birthday. The African American musician was also a member of Marley and Peter Tosh’s bands during the 1970s and 1980s.

Grammy Nominees

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Party With Me by Vybz Kartel, Take it Easy by Collie Buddz and Shenseea’s Never Gets Late Here are the other nominees for Best Reggae Album.

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.