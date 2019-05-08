Everything You Need To Know About Taking Your Family On A Trip To Jamaica

by Victoria Johnson

SOUTH FLORIDA – From the warm white sandy beaches, miles of coffee plantation greenery and the gorgeous rainforests to the countless adventurous excursions, Jamaica has a lot to offer.

Jamaica is an ideal tourist destination for people of all ages and families of all sizes. This beautiful country is sure to bring you and your family countless memories and joys.

Right timing

Jamaica is known for its beautiful weather and climate. With this comes rainy and hurricane seasons. Knowing when to travel to Jamaica is one of the most important parts of your trip.

Coming off of the treacherous hurricane season, late fall through early winter (November and December), is sunny and temperate. With temperatures in the mid 70s and 80s, this is perfect vacation weather.

Booking during this time, but before the holiday season, also helps keep costs down. If you don’t mind spending a little more money and visiting with plenty of other tourists, January-March is a great time to visit. The weather is beautiful and breezy and this is a great time to meet other families on vacation. This time of year can be very pricey so this is something to watch out for when booking.

Know where to go in advance

There are few things worse than going on vacation just to be bored. Planning out your trip’s adventures before hand helps ensure a fun and exciting trip for all.

Visiting the beach is a fun, and often free, excursion for the family. Long Bay, Seven Mile, and Boston Bay beaches are some of the most beautiful and popular beaches in Jamaica.

If you don’t mind spending a bit of money then swimming with the dolphins is for you. Children and adults 6 years and older can swim with, pet, and take pictures with dolphins at Dolphin Cove, Montego Bay. Packages range from $54 to $254 and include petting camels and stingrays.

Take your family on an unforgettable trip through the rainforest. This will not only give you family amazing memories, but it will give them a greater appreciation for the planet. Although you can visit the rainforest on your own, it is recommended that guests find a knowledgeable guide for this experience.

How to navigate Jamaica

Getting around in Jamaica can be a task of its own. Using public transportation may not be ideal for touring families. Public transport requires a lot of patience and knowing exactly where you’re going, two things few tourist families have. If you don’t mind driving and are planning to make multiple stops renting a car is a great option.

Be warned: Jamaica is not for the weary driver, be ready for an obstacle-filled driving experience.

Riding in chartered vehicles like minivans or taxis are a good option if you don’t want the hassle of driving yourself or figuring out where you’re going on your own. They also provide great transportation for larger families who don’t mind paying a premium for transportation.

Where to stay

Finding a great place to stay is necessary for a family trip to Jamaica. Luckily, Jamaica has many family friendly, all-inclusive resorts to provide the best boarding for your family. Many resorts offer free breakfast, spa packages, excursions and most fun, gorgeous pools.

Home sharing has become increasingly popular in Jamaica. Renting out a house is great for families because it gives them room to spread out and are often cheaper than hotels and resorts. Home sharing also provides guest with the “home away from home” experience.

What to eat

Jamaica is known all over the world for its food and drinks. Jamaican patties, jerk chicken, rice and peas, curry goat, and plantain chips are some of the most famous dishes from Jamaica but where do you find them?

If you’re looking for a world class dining experience with a view of the ocean Zest Restaurant in Negril is a great choice.

If you’re looking for a more affordable place to eat but don’t want to sacrifice scenery, Just Natural, also in Negril, is somewhere you should visit.

If you’re in Treasure Beach, Jamaica and looking for a quick and cheap eat you should try Smurf Cafe.

Jamaica is a great place for tourists of all ages and families of all sizes. Proper preparation and an open mind are key to a great trip to Jamaica that your family is sure to enjoy.

Victoria Johnson is a contributing writer and media specialist for Bahia Principe Privilege Club She often produces content for a variety of travel and tourism blogs.