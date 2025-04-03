Everything You Need to Know About How to Save Instagram Stories

Have you ever watched an Instagram Story and thought, “I need to save this!” If yes, you are in the right place. Instagram Stories is one of the most interactive features, letting you share moments instantly. But they disappear after 24 hours therefore, saving them is crucial to revisit whenever you want. The good news? Instagram gives you multiple ways to do it.

But what if you want to save someone else’s Story for future reference? Instagram doesn’t provide a built-in option, making it difficult to keep important or memorable stories. Whether it’s a limited-time discount code or a memorable throwback from a friend, you cannot save it directly. So, what’s the solution? There are a few ways to save others’ stories and keep them for future reference.

From built-in features to smart workarounds, this blog covers all the ways to save your and others’ Instagram Stories without losing quality.

How to Download Your Own Story?

Whether it’s a stunning photo, a fun reel, or a memory you don’t want to lose, you can save your story directly from Instagram as well as third-party apps. Have a look at some simple ways to save your own Instagram story:

Save Stories to Your Device

The first and simplest way to download your Instagram story is to save it directly from the story itself. Here’s how you can do it:

Before Posting:

After creating your story but before publishing it, you can save it by tapping on the download icon (Download arrow) at the top of the screen.

After Posting:

Once you post your story, there is no download icon. In that case, you can open your story, tap the three dots (⋮) in the bottom right corner, and select save. You can save your story as a simple photo as well as video to your device. The best part is that your video stories now get saved with audio on both Android and iOS.

Automatically Save Stories to Archives

Instagram gives you a feature to automatically save your stories in the archives after their 24-hour period. This allows you to access your stories even after days and save them to the gallery whenever you want. To activate this feature:

Tap the hamburger icon (☰ menu) in the top right of your profile.

Go to Archives and tap the ⋮ (three-dot menu) in the top right.

Open Settings and enable “Save story to archive.”

That’s it! You are done. After that, whenever you post a story, it will be automatically saved in your archives section. You can simply go to it, open the story, click the three-dot menu, and save it.

Remember that it saves the story only after a 24-hour period. If you want to delete the story earlier but also save it to archives, simply click on the three dots in your story and tap archive.

Save Stories as Highlights

One of the most useful and beneficial ways to keep your stories permanently is using the Instagram highlight feature. This feature not only saves your stories permanently but also enhances your profile with an organized, engaging, and aesthetic touch. To add your story in highlights, follow this simple process:

If your story has expired:

Go to your profile and tap New (+) Highlight below your bio to create a new highlight.

Open ☰ Menu on your profile and visit Archives.

Select the Stories you want to include in a specific highlight.

Choose the highlight, tap Done, and it’s saved!

If your story hasn’t expired:

Tap your profile picture to view your current Story.

Find and tap on the Highlights option in the (⋮) three-dot menu.

Choose an existing highlight or create a new one.

Tap Done to save it!

How to save other people’s Instagram Stories?

Now, let’s say you come across a story you love. Maybe it’s a breathtaking travel clip, an inspiring quote, or a funny moment you don’t want to forget. You obviously cannot save it using built-in features like direct download, archives, and highlights. Have a look at a few authentic ways to do it:

Use Third-Party Websites or Apps

The simplest way to download Instagram stories is by using third-party apps/websites like Blastup, Insaver, StorySaver, etc. These apps and websites allow you to view and download stories from public accounts. From influencers and actors to brands and creators, you can save Stories from anyone using third-party apps/websites. Have a look at how to download a story using one of these websites (Blastup):

Simply visit its Instagram story viewer page.

Enter the Instagram username of that brand or creator whose story you wish to download.

Click show stories.

Tap on the “download this story” under the story that you want to save.

The best thing about saving using third-party apps is you neither lose the audio nor the quality, which happens in screen recording and screenshots. Therefore, third-party apps and websites are the best option to download a public Instagram story.

Use Screen Recording

For video stories, another simple way is to use the built-in screen recording feature. This feature allows you to simply screen record the whole story and download it on your device. To download the Instagram story using screen recording, follow the below steps:

Open the Instagram Story you want to save.

Access Control Center (swipe down or up, depending on your Phone model).

Click Screen Recording and start recording.

Play the Story from the beginning to capture it.

Stop recording by tapping the red indicator at the top and save it.

In most Android phones, the story does not get saved with audio using this technique; therefore, third-party apps are the best option.

Take a Screenshot

For static stories (photos or text-based posts), a simple screenshot is the easiest way to download someone else’s story. You can download the entire story and crop out the extra parts using editing tools. However, the negative thing is that screenshots often lose quality and appear blurry. If it contains a good memory or some important information, the screenshot might not serve the purpose. Using third-party tools or simply asking the person directly can be a better option.

Conclusion

Saving an Instagram Story is easy, yet some people still struggle with it, especially when it comes to downloading other’s stories. We have mentioned all the possible ways to download your own and someone else’s Instagram stories. To save your own Story, you can download it directly, use the Archive feature, or add it to Highlights. For saving someone else’s story with high quality and audio, third-party apps and websites are the best option. Besides that, you can even use screen recording for videos and screenshots for photos if audio and quality are not important.