Cheer on the Reggae Boyz as Jamaica takes on the U.S. Men’s National Team at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Buy discounted tickets through the Lauderhill Lions Youth Soccer Academy link, and part of every sale goes to support youth soccer in Lauderhill.

This will be the rivals’ first meeting since the Americans’ 4-2 win in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Nov. 18, 2024.