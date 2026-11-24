BitBasel presents Jamaica Basel in Miami, presented in partnership with the Government of Jamaica as part of BitBasel Miami 2026: The Next Renaissance during Miami Art Week.

Hosted by Rohan Marley, the afternoon-into-evening celebration of Jamaican culture, creativity and innovation also features the Hon. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Sagamore South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

In collaboration with Change The Frequency (CTF) and Cygalle Dias Public Relations.

Tickets: bitbasel.miami

Read more here: Rohan Marley to Host Jamaica Basel During Miami Art Week