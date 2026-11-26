Breaking Barriers: From the Block to the Cloud book tour kickoff
West Palm Beach technologist Bobby Dorlus, known as BobbyD, kicks off his 2027 Breaking Barriers book tour at home. He starts it with a live showcase for his debut memoir, Breaking Barriers: My Journey to the Top in Tech.
The night features a live taping of the #TheTechHustle podcast. There will be a spotlight talk from Lisa Pratt-Sanchez, a closing keynote from Dorlus and a hip-hop and R&B DJ. In addition, appetizers and refreshments are served when doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Dorlus is a first-generation Haitian American, a Lake Worth High School graduate and a former staff engineer at Twitter. A Sponsor a Student option helps local college engineering and high school STEM students attend.
Builders, people new to tech, business owners and dreamers are welcome. No technical background is required.
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