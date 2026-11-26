West Palm Beach technologist Bobby Dorlus, known as BobbyD, kicks off his 2027 Breaking Barriers book tour at home. He starts it with a live showcase for his debut memoir, Breaking Barriers: My Journey to the Top in Tech.

The night features a live taping of the #TheTechHustle podcast. There will be a spotlight talk from Lisa Pratt-Sanchez, a closing keynote from Dorlus and a hip-hop and R&B DJ. In addition, appetizers and refreshments are served when doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Dorlus is a first-generation Haitian American, a Lake Worth High School graduate and a former staff engineer at Twitter. A Sponsor a Student option helps local college engineering and high school STEM students attend.

Builders, people new to tech, business owners and dreamers are welcome. No technical background is required.