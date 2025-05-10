Etana to Headline Westchester Reggae Festival

by Howard Campbell

WHITE PLAINS, NY – Etana is the headliner for this year’s Westchester Reggae Festival which takes place on June 1 at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Leroy Sibbles, Yellowman and Queen Ifrica are also scheduled to perform at the event’s fifth staging.

Andrea Bullens, founder and organiser of the show, told South Florida Caribbean News that the objective is to reach a wider audience.

“We want to appeal internationally to all reggae lovers. The venue is located in White Plains, and although there is a large Caribbean or community of colour, there is also an international community that is familiar with some reggae,” she said. “Here’s an opportunity to introduce them to others right in their backyard.”

White Plains Road in The Bronx has been home for Jamaicans/West Indians for decades. Many of them operated businesses there, including Moodie’s Records, which was a must-stop store for reggae aficionados.

First held in August, 2019, the Westchester Reggae Festival has featured a number of reggae greats such as Sibbles, Marcia Griffiths, Judy Mowatt and Johnny Osbourne. Legendary jazz pianist, Monty Alexander, performed at the show in November, 2021 when it returned after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

Bass guitarist Derrick Barnett and his Statement Band will back the artists for the 2025 Westchester Reggae Festival.