MIAMI – Fit and Wellness Entrepreneur Shirlee Fernandez, Founder, and Owner of PowerFit Studios shares essential tips on how busy entrepreneurs can stay healthy and fit.

Q: Do you think women feel intimidated in business?

Shirlee Fernandez (SF): I believe if you set your goals, you achieve your goals instead of it just being something you have in your business plan or daily work schedule. If you have a plan, it helps eliminate that pressure or intimidation you might feel in business and even in life. And amen for the many women role models we now have.

Q: How do you achieve work-life balance?

SF: Having a schedule works for me. I make sure I schedule family time and self-care time for myself.

Q: How did you get where you are today, and who/what helped you along the way?

SF: I’ve been blessed to have many Angels along the way. People who I can bounce ideas off and get pointed in the right direction. In wellness I was mentored under Joe Lupo – He is 77 years strong.

Q: What are the differences in male and female entrepreneurs?

SF: Hmm, child care responsibility. Children tend to reach out to their moms more for help.

Five tips for staying healthy Mind – Body – Spirit

Lead a healthy lifestyle Make yourself a priority Schedule your workouts Don’t stress -bless Enjoy life ( engage in activities that make you happy )

Five ways to find time to exercise during a busy workday schedule.

Getting up 30 minutes earlier Exercise after dinner Walk to lunch Exercise after work Make exercise a priority & put it on your schedule

Get healthy and fit at PowerFit Studios

As part of the PowerFit Studios programs, Power Plate machines introduces a new dimension in wellness solutions for all ages, lifestyles and physical abilities.

PowerPlate is the trend in fitness, often referred to as the “microwave” of fitness because it gets the job done in a fraction of the time.

As you exercise on the PowerPlate — doing everything from deep squats to pushups — the vibrations cause muscles to vigorously contract, amplifying the effectiveness and benefits of the exercise.

With results seen after as few as three 30-minute sessions per week, Acceleration Training on Power Plate equipment provides a host of essential benefits ranging from an immediate improvement in blood circulation, increased muscle strength and flexibility, decreased cellulite, improved range of motion,improved sleep patterns, increased bone mineral density, reduced pain and soreness and much faster recovery.

The team has a wealth of experience and knowledge, including specialized one-on-one fitness training, nutrition, wellness and anti-aging options. If you want to work on your mind-body connection, choose the chakra balance meditation classes and release the negative energy stored in your body.

You’ll feel purified and energized!

The PowerFit studio is located at Palm Bay Yacht Club 780 NE 69th st 206 Miami