Essential Physical & Mental Health Issues of Truck Drivers

Suppose you are seriously thinking about getting into the trucking business as a truck driver or a fleet owner. In that case, there are certain things that you should know, such as the North Carolina DOT Number, the laws and regulations related to truck driving of your intended regions/ states, and the physical and mental health issues of people that are in the trucking occupation.

When it comes to the health of truck drivers, especially the long-haul truckers, there are certain physical illnesses that this occupation causes, such as obesity, illnesses related to health, respiratory issues since truckers are more likely to smoke, etc. Often, physical illnesses can be a root cause of the physical inactiveness of truckers as compared to other professions in the USA.

Here are some essential physical health problems of truckers:

Obesity

Various reports have proven that potential truckers are more likely to be obese and overweight, which is quite alarming compared to other professions. Besides, obesity is also the root cause of other illnesses, such as diabetes (type 1 and 2), a high cholesterol level, heart disease, high blood pressure/ hypertension, and sleep apnea.

Diabetes (Type 1 & 2)

Diabetes is another illness prevalent in truck drivers, which develops in the body in high blood sugar. The primary source of energy, after food consumption, is derived from blood glucose, which is helped into your cells with the help of insulin. When you suffer from diabetes, you either make less or no insulin, which causes the glucose to remain in the blood instead of reaching the cells.

Diabetes is also the cause of other physical illnesses, such as kidney failure, heart issues, and even blindness. It has been analyzed that truck drivers are twice at risk of developing diabetes as compared to other professions in the USA.

Lack of Physical Activity

Different research has also proven that potential truck drivers don’t get to be physically active or don’t go for the recommended amount of physical activity, which is why many truckers are obese, have hypertension, and are prone to develop heart problems.

According to a survey, only one out of five female truckers reported working out thirty minutes each day. According to physicists, getting at least 2-hours of vigorous workout once a week not only improves one’s sleep cycle but also reduces hypertension and boosts alertness while decreasing the risks of a car crash. That said, as a potential truck driver, you ought to pay extra attention to your sleep cycle and include a regular schedule of intense workouts, at least once a week.

Mental Health Problems of Truckers

Chronic Loneliness

It doesn’t matter whether we are a self-employed truck driver or a trucker working under a contract. Constant competition with one another leads to various physical and mental vulnerabilities, such as chronic loneliness, which is particularly evident amongst long-haul truckers.

Long-haul truckers remain separated from their friends and family for a longer period, and they also have little time to socialize because of their tight deadlines and tough routines. The resulting chronic loneliness harms their mental health, which can cause depression and social anxiety.

Depression

Amongst the most common mental health problems of truckers is depression, and several factors are the underlying reason for this aspect. Firstly, the tight schedules and deadlines cause sleep deprivation, long periods of loneliness, and solitude, leading to a sense of gloom and eventually depression. Sometimes, the truck drivers develop bad health habits, such as excessive drinking, smoking, and illegal drugs, which ultimately lead to obesity, and depression.

Anxiety

Typically, anxiety is more common amongst newbie truckers. Many newbie truckers are prone to random anxiety and panic attacks at their job. However, experienced truckers are also prone to anxiety and stress, which is typically triggered by work pressure, workload, and other job requirements, causing them (truckers) to feel overwhelmed.

Final Thoughts

While much of the physical and mental health problems amongst truck drivers arise because this profession is highly competitive, especially when we talk about a trucking area that has several shipping and container ports, resultantly, the wok culture that is created in the face of such competencies prompts drivers to be tired, overworked and battling physical and mental health issues.