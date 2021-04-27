Errors In Elder Care: Nursing Home Misconduct In The Sunshine State

The Sunshine State has long been a popular destination for elderly Americans to enjoy the sun, sand, and peace of the ocean in the latter half of their life. Every year, elderly Americans flock to warmer weather to enjoy a much-deserved retirement, while long-time beach residents enjoy their twilight years on the sandy shores.

There are over 21 million residents in The Sunshine State, and 4.5 million Floridians are 65 years or older. Florida has more elderly people than almost anywhere in the US, and as the global population begins to age, states like Florida are seeing an increased need for safe and reliable elder care.

Currently, there are over 80,000 nursing home beds in Florida and a professional care facility may be the best choice for your family member as they grow older. However, considering the disturbing instances of nursing home neglect being uncovered in the Sunshine State, you may want to re-evaluate your vetting process before settling on a care facility.

Let’s explore some of the disturbing findings uncovered concerning misconduct in Florida care facilities, and what you can do if you suspect a loved one has been a victim of nursing home negligence.

Florida’s Grim Nursing Home Statistics And Their Implications

In recent years, many American nursing homes have exhibited deficiencies leading to abuse and neglect in their residents. According to data from Medicare, 28% of Florida’s nursing homes are deemed below average, in terms of care and quality of life.

In 2008, 15% of nursing home residents suffered from bedsores due to improper care. Bedsores are life-threatening health complications that can lead to serious illness or even death. Physical harm, emotional manipulation, and financial exploitation are all grim examples of elder abuse that are all too common in American nursing homes.

As of 2018, Florida boasts a spot in the top 10 states for quality of care and performance in elder care facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). While this is great news for the top nursing homes, what about the 28% that are deemed unacceptable? The average yearly cost of a room in a Florida nursing home is over $100,000. Shouldn’t all nursing home residents receive humane and medically sound care regardless of income? These errors in elder care can cost residents their dignity and even their lives.

Nursing Home Negligence: Next Steps

When you turn your loved one over to a care facility, you expect professionalism, attention to detail, and a thorough commitment to the wellbeing of your elderly family member. However, many families in Florida have experienced disappointment and pain at the hands of local nursing homes.

If your loved one has suffered emotional or physical pain in a Florida nursing home, you may want to consider contacting a nursing home abuse lawyer. These law professionals understand the suffering a whole family can endure when an elderly loved one has been harmed by an institution that you are paying to protect them.

The state laws are on your side and built to protect Florida’s vulnerable elderly population from exploitation, injury, and neglect. When you team up with a lawyer that specializes in elder abuse, you will be able to fight for your loved one and gain compensation for the pain inflicted by a care facility.

Conclusion

Many elderly individuals come to Florida in search of paradise. When your elderly loved one reaches their twilight years, it is up to you to properly vet their caregivers and choose a nursing home that will honor them in their final days.

If you suspect that an elderly family member has suffered emotional, physical, or financial abuse and exploitation in a Florida nursing home, don’t hesitate to contact a legal team to help fight for compensation for medical bills as well as emotional damage inflicted upon your family.