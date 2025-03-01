EPIC Carnival Experience: Celebrating Caribbean Culture

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – As the highly anticipated Carnival 2025 weekend begins, the Port of Port of Spain exuded a cultural display on ‘Fantastic Friday’ to receive, and welcome the EPIC Carnival Experience 2025: “Trinidad’s Premium All-Inclusive Carnival Experience” on board Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Rhapsody of the Seas. The vessel docked with twelve hundred (1,200) eager visitors alighting our shores for ‘The Greatest Show on Earth”.

This event was important. It was a team effort. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts (MTCA) worked with EPIC Carnival Experience. EPIC Carnival Experience is run by Mr. Jonathon Mack. After the exciting news about Carnival 2023, Rhapsody of the Seas is coming back as an EPIC charter. This shows that Trinidad and Tobago is becoming a popular destination for Carnival and cruises.

Quayside Experience

After leaving San Juan, Puerto Rico, passengers were greeted by officials from MTCA and Tourism Trinidad Limited. They were welcomed by people from the Ministry of Works and Transport. They were also welcomed by representatives from the Port of Spain City Corporation. During the Quayside Experience, visitors enjoyed Trinidad’s warmth, hospitality, and culture. They took photos with Carnival characters like moko jumbies.

The lively atmosphere included exciting performances by En ToTo, a local youth Steelpan group. Guests also enjoyed Trinidad and Tobago’s famous doubles. This showcased the country’s unique traditions and Carnival culture.

At the welcome ceremony Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships like EPIC Carnival Experience in strengthening Trinidad and Tobago’s position as a global Carnival hub by saying, “The return of Rhapsody of the Seas as a charter for EPIC Carnival Experience is a significant achievement. It highlights the power of our Carnival product and demonstrates the potential for continued growth in this sector. We are committed to working with industry leaders to expand our reach and ensure that visitors continue to choose Trinidad and Tobago for the ultimate Carnival and year-round experiences.”

EPIC Carnival Experience Renewal Sponsorship

During his opening remarks, Mr. Jonathon Mack excitedly announced that EPIC Carnival Experience has officially been renewed for 2026, 2027, and 2028. In response to this promising news, Mayor of Port of Spain, His Worship Chinua Alleyne welcomed the EPIC Carnival Experience to the capital city, and urged the organisers to dock a day or two earlier for the future calls in order to experience the enthralling re-enactment of the Kambule Riots. He further stated that this would allow visitors to have a greater understanding and appreciation for the history and origination of our nation’s Carnival.

Senator Rohan Sinanan, the Minister of Works and Transport, welcomed the cruise arrival. He said the Port is happy to host the vessel during Carnival.

Guests aboard the Epic Carnival Experience will enjoy access to various Carnival events, a private J’ouvert celebration, live performances by Soca and dancehall legends, interactive cultural workshops, unlimited gourmet dining and premium drinks, as well as, on board amenities – including a casino, duty-free shopping, and 24-hour room service. With a seamless blend of festivity and luxury, this cruise is designed to elevate the Carnival experience like never before.

Carnival Cooldown

Additionally, the EPIC Carnival Experience offers an extended Carnival Cooldown in Tobago on Ash Wednesday, featuring a picturesque beach party before the ship returns to Puerto Rico. This, reinforces Trinidad and Tobago’s dual-island appeal as a premier cultural destination. With its seamless blend of adventure and cultural exploration this Experience proposes to redefine the way travellers – and the world – experience Trinidad’s Carnival.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts works with important partners. They are dedicated to building partnerships and improving the country’s presence in global tourism.