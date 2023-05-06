Enjoy Sights From a Seine River Cruise in Paris

Introduction

One of the most integral parts of Paris, Seine River cruise runs straight through the middle of Paris. Enjoy the beautiful Sights From Seine River Cruise as you pass through them. You can look at some of the most iconic landmarks in the city such as the Assemblee Nationale, Musee d’Orsay, Institut de France, Pantheon, Cite de la Mode, Hotel de Ville, Notre Dame, and Conciergerie among many others.

With many things to do on Seine River, you can go on the most famous river cruises and enjoy the lovely views of the city. You can also go on a walk on the bridges of the river which are known for its beautiful architecture. Stroll at the banks of the river which is recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Types of Seine River Cruises

Bateaux Parisiens sightseeing cruise

Go on this beautiful 1-hour cruise on a glass canopy boat and enjoy the beautiful panoramic Sights From Seine River Cruise.

Look at various attractions such as the Assemblee Nationale, Musee d’Orsay, Institut de France, Pantheon, Cite de la Mode, Hotel de Ville, Notre Dame, and Conciergerie among many others.

Learn some interesting facts about these stunning landmarks with the help of audio guides which are available in 14 languages.

The cruise can be accessed from its boarding location at the base of the Eiffel tower which is very convenient.

You can board the boat any time between 10 am and 10:30 pm (departures every half-hour). There must be at least 10 passengers for the final two departures.

Bateaux Mouches Late Evening Seine River Dinner Cruise

One of the top things to do on Seine River is to go on a dinner cruise in the evening.

is to go on a dinner cruise in the evening. Enjoy a lovely dinner with a delicious French meal complete with cheese, champagne, and desserts.

If you are traveling with kids, the cruise also has a kids menu available.

Witness breathtaking Sights From Seine River Cruise of illuminated landmarks like the Cathedral of Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Musée d'Orsay.

e of illuminated landmarks like the Cathedral of Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Musée d’Orsay. Enjoy the beautiful evening while listening to live music on board as you immerse yourself in the real Paris.

You can choose between two dinner cruises, one starts at 6 PM where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset, and the last cruise starts at 9:00 PM

La Marina Orsay Lunch Cruise

Go on this 1.5-hour Seine cruise during the day and look at some of the iconic landmarks and Sights From Seine River Cruise.

You can witness popular attractions such as Notre Dame, the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, the National Assembly, and more.

Enjoy a mouthwatering three-course traditional French lunch at noon while admiring the beautiful Paris cityscape. You can also choose from Vegetarian and kid-friendly options.

If you choose the ticket option that includes alcohol, you can have a cup of coffee or champagne while gazing out La Marina’s expansive bay windows at the breathtaking city of lights.

Bateaux Mouches Late Evening cruise with live music

One of the top things to do on Seine River is to enjoy a beautiful sunset during the evenings.

s to enjoy a beautiful sunset during the evenings. Witness breathtaking views of illuminated landmarks like the Cathedral of Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Musée d’Orsay.

Have a delicious French meal with cheese, champagne, and desserts.

Enjoy an enjoyable trip while listening to live music on board as you immerse yourself in the real Paris.

Night Sightseeing Cruise

Witness Paris at night on this amazing 1-hour illuminations cruise and enjoy the Sights From Seine River Cruise.

Admire the gorgeous boulevards while cruising on the calm waters of the Seine in a glass canopy boat.

Uae your audio headset to learn more about the iconic landmarks as you pass through them. You can choose your audio commentary from over 14 languages.

Eiffel Tower with City Tour & Seine River Cruise

One of the most popular things to do on Seine River, is get this ticket to go on a day tour of this beautiful city and enjoy a river cruise.

is get this ticket to go on a day tour of this beautiful city and enjoy a river cruise. With this extensive 4-hour trip, which gives you the most of what the French capital has to offer, you can learn a lot about Paris and take some amazing pictures.

Start off your trip by taking a healthy city tour in a cozy AC vehicle that is fully furnished with a bilingual audio guide.

After that, take a memorable 60-minute Seine River Cruise and take in the views from a distinctive perspective point.

Visit the Eiffel Tower, Paris’ most recognizable landmark, and climb to the second floor.

Upgrade your ticket to gain access to the Eiffel Tower’s summit and take in the breathtaking views from this iconic structure.

Things to do in Seine River in Paris

Rent your own boat

One of the top things to do on Seine River is to rent a boat for a few hours or a whole day and enjoy a ride on the beautiful river. You can witness many iconic landmarks and enjoy the sunset on the boat.

Water sports

If you are a thrill seeker, there are many activities such as water-skiing or wakeboarding which you can try on the Seine river. You can also beat the heat and just go swimming in the river.

Visit the islands of Saint-Louis and La Cité

The islands of Saint-Louis and La Cité are located on the river in the 4th district. the island of Saint-Louis is intimate and is home to various classic restaurants, tiny shops, and the best ice cream shop in the city.

Visit the floating pubs

There are many floating pubs on the river Seine which are very unique and one of the best things to do in Siene River. You can visit these pubs during suent and enjoy an amazing party and delicious food.

River cruises

One of the most popular things to do on Seine River is to go on a river cruise and admire Paris from a different point of view. You can choose to go on a sightseeing, lunch, or dinner cruise and admire this beautiful city.