Enjoy the sight, sounds and taste of the Caribbean in Miramar

Sight, Sounds, Taste of The Caribbean and Community Makes Miramar’s Caribbean-American Heritage Celebration Something For Everyone!

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar, in conjunction with South Broward Community Health Services, invites the entire family to celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Saturday, June 10th, from 6:00PM to 10:00PM at Perry Park/Wellman Field, SW 68th Avenue and SW 34th Street, 33023.

This fun-filled day is FREE for the entire family and boasts a variety of food, music, dancing and entertainment.

Miramar is rich in cultural diversity and is proud to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions made by Caribbean-Americans in this city and country.

Bad Boys of Reggae Headlines Miramar’s Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebration

Hosted by Haitian Comedian Chelo Chelo, the city’s Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebration will include international headliner, Inner Circle, performing their hits, “Bad Boys,” “Sweat” and more; Jamaican Reggae band Pos-C-Famafia Rockaz; Latin band Suenalo; and Haitian Pop Artist Miu Haiti.

Leading up to the celebration, attendees are encouraged to visit the City’s social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@cityofmiramar) for their chance to win prizes – including a VIP experience to the Grand Opening of The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park taking place on the 4th of July!

Terrence Griffin, City Parks & Recreation Director encourages attendees to, “Bring blankets, chairs and cultural pride to a free day of family fun and excitement as the City of Miramar celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage and experience why It’s Right Here in Miramar™!