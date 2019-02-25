Enjoy a Mediterranean Cruise and Soca On The Seas

Soca On The Seas Sails into Greece October 20 – 27, 2019 aboard MSC Magnifica

HOUSTON – Soca On The Seas invites you to enjoy the sweet sounds of soca with your favorite Soca artistes as you enjoy a Mediterranean Cruise sailing throughout Greece aboard the MSC Magnifica.

This soca cruise promises to be fun filled and exciting as you will be sailing from Venice to Bari, Italy, then on to Katakolon, Santorini, Piraeus and Corfu, Greece, before heading to Kotor, Montenegro, and then returning to Venice, Italy from October 20th – 27th 2019.

The full list of performers is still yet to be announced but Soca artist, Problem Child is confirmed and he will be celebrating his birthday in Athens, Greece on October 24th.

Soca On The Seas is known for bringing its guests to exotic destinations with great entertainment. They will debut the Dubai One Love Music Festival At Sea as it makes its first trip to the UAE (March 23, 2019).

As with previous Soca On The Seas cruises, cruisers will enjoy non-stop Caribbean Carnival themed events, parties at various clubs and entertainment spaces throughout the ship. According to the Director of Soca on the Seas, Juliana Fermin, “I am pleased with the growth of the Brand and its ability to take passengers outside of the Caribbean”.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy a Mediterranean cruise and a Caribbean themed soca cruise, so if you are ready to book your cabin today, click here as payment plans available.