Emerita Professor Minerva Thame’s Legacy Celebrated

KINGSTON, Jamaica – When Emerita Professor Minerva Thame steps into the spotlight at the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala 2026, it will not be for a single achievement. Instead, it will be for a lifetime of service to children, mothers and families across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Professor Thame will be among 15 exceptional women honoured at the prestigious International Women’s History Month event, set for Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

The gala celebrates women from diverse industries and levels of leadership whose work has significantly impacted Jamaica and the Diaspora. Tickets for the gala are now available.

Professor Minerva Thame’s Profile

A trailblazer in academic medicine, Professor Thame is Professor of Perinatal and Pediatrician Medicine and Consultant Pediatrician in the Department of Child and Adolescent Health at The University of the West Indies and the University Hospital of the West Indies. Meanwhile, her career has seamlessly woven together clinical excellence, groundbreaking research, academic leadership and mentorship.

Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences

From 2021 to 2025, she served as Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, Mona, becoming the first woman to hold the post. Therefore, her tenure marked a historic milestone for the institution and underscored her steady rise through its academic ranks.

Prior to her deanship, she held several senior leadership roles, including Head of the Department of Child and Adolescent Health, Deputy Dean and Chair of the Committee of Graduate Studies for the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Director of Graduate Studies and Research at the Mona Campus, and Consultant Pediatrician at UHWI.

At the heart of Professor Thame’s work is an unwavering commitment to the health of the region’s most vulnerable. As a clinician, she was one of the consultants in charge of the Special Care Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UHWI. She guided the care of premature and critically ill newborns.

Her influence extends well beyond the hospital walsls. For decades, she has trained medical students, nurses, midwives and postgraduate pediatrician. As a result, she has shaped generations of healthcare professionals who now serve communities across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Her research has significantly advanced understanding of maternal and fetal health. Professor Thame has investigated the role of maternal anthropometry and body composition on fetal growth. In particular, she focused on pregnant adolescents, mature pregnant women and women living with Sickle Cell Disease. Using stable isotope techniques, her work has helped to illuminate how maternal nutrition and physiology influence birth outcomes. These insights are critical to improving perinatal care in the region.

Principal’s Award

Her contributions have earned widespread recognition. In 2007 and 2009, she received the Principal’s Award for Most Outstanding Researcher in the Faculty of Medical Sciences. She also received the Principal’s Award for Best Research Publication for three publications in 2009. That same year, she was honoured by the Rotary Club with the Paul Harris Fellow Award for her work in clinical medicine in Jamaica. She received the Jamaica Medical Foundation Award for Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Child Health. Additionally, in 2011, she was presented with the Vice Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Research.

Appointed Emerita Professor

Beyond academia and clinical practice, Professor Thame continues to shape regional health policy and research. She currently serves as Chair of the Research Advisory Committee at the Caribbean Public Health Agency. Furthermore, she is a member of the Regional Eminent Persons Panel of the ANSA McAL Foundation. This foundation administers the prestigious Anthony N. Sabga Awards for Caribbean Excellence.

In a fitting capstone to a distinguished career, she was recently appointed Emerita Professor by The University of the West Indies. This title is reserved for those whose service and scholarship have left an indelible mark on the institution.

Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala 2026

As the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala 2026 celebrates women who have shaped industries, influenced communities and opened doors for others, Professor Minerva Thame stands as a powerful example of leadership rooted in service. Through her dedication to pediatrics and adolescent health, she has not only transformed systems of care. She has also safeguarded the promise of future generations.