Embassy Staff Bid Warm Farewell to Ambassador Antony Anderson
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Staff members of the Jamaican Embassy gathered here Wednesday, June 10 to bid farewell to outgoing Ambassador Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson. This marked the conclusion of a highly active, year-long tenure. The tenure was defined by stepped-up diaspora engagement and strengthened bilateral ties.
The ceremony was held in the embassy’s conference room. It drew diplomats and mission staff who credited Anderson with instilling a culture of mentorship and rigorous professionalism during his brief but impactful assignment in the nation’s capital.
Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Derrick Scott set the tone for the occasion. He described the gathering as one marked by “mixed emotions — gratitude for outstanding service, pride in remarkable achievements, and sadness as we prepare to say farewell to an exceptional leader.”
Scott noted that although Ambassador Anderson’s posting was relatively brief, his influence on the Embassy and the Jamaican Diaspora throughout the United States had been profound.
Commitment to Jamaica
“Through his professionalism, humility, and unwavering commitment to Jamaica, Ambassador Anderson has set a standard of excellence that will continue to inspire us long after his departure,” said Aliecia Taylor, the mission’s trade officer.
During his 12 months in Washington, Anderson managed a demanding portfolio. It included expanding consular services. He also coordinated outreach to Jamaican communities across the United States. He maintained Jamaica’s diplomatic advocacy on regional and international issues.
Poetic Tribute
Deputy Chief of Mission Lishann Salmon gave a personal, poetic tribute. She said Anderson valued discipline, integrity, and careful preparation. Staff from many departments agreed. They praised his friendly management style. Additionally, they also said he supported staff growth across the mission.
“What I cherish about the year is really you guys,” Anderson told the gathered staff. “Meeting you, working with you, and watching you grow.”
In his final remarks, Anderson challenged the embassy team to pursue continuous self-improvement and reject institutional cynicism.
“You don’t have to accept anything as it is,” Anderson said. “You don’t have to be stuck anywhere. You can move on and move up, always. It takes courage, but everything you want is on the other side of fear.”
The Ambassador also urged staff to stay focused on excellence. He stressed the need for ongoing learning and self-improvement.
Anderson urged Jamaicans to reject cynicism. He asked them to trust their power to change the country. In addition, he said hard work, innovation, and commitment can make it happen.
“We have a country that can do great things in the world,” he said. “The mission is always to leave people behind who can do better than you and better than they were doing before.”
New Role
The veteran diplomat and military leader has already transitioned to his next role. Effective June 1, Anderson assumed duties as Chief Executive Officer of Jamaica’s National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority.