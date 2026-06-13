Embassy Staff Bid Warm Farewell to Ambassador Antony Anderson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Staff members of the Jamaican Embassy gathered here Wednesday, June 10 to bid farewell to outgoing Ambassador Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson. This marked the conclusion of a highly active, year-long tenure. The tenure was defined by stepped-up diaspora engagement and strengthened bilateral ties.

The ceremony was held in the embassy’s conference room. It drew diplomats and mission staff who credited Anderson with instilling a culture of mentorship and rigorous professionalism during his brief but impactful assignment in the nation’s capital.

Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Derrick Scott set the tone for the occasion. He described the gathering as one marked by “mixed emotions — gratitude for outstanding service, pride in remarkable achievements, and sadness as we prepare to say farewell to an exceptional leader.”

Scott noted that although Ambassador Anderson’s posting was relatively brief, his influence on the Embassy and the Jamaican Diaspora throughout the United States had been profound.

Commitment to Jamaica