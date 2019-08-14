Embassy of Brazil permanently closes in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St Kitts – The Embassy of Brazil in St Kitts and Nevis permanently closed up shop and vacated the building it occupied for 9 years on Horsford Road over the weekend.

St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said on May 22, 2019 that the diplomatic post will close temporary when Brazil’s Ambassador, His Excellency Wanderley de Vasconcellos’ paid a farewell visit.

However on June 5, Brazil confirmed the permanent closure of its embassy in St Kitts and Nevis when Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo made the official confirmation through a press release.

Brazil’s interests “will be covered by other diplomatic missions in the region that are already prepared or can be optimized to take over new duties,” Araujo said.

In 1985, The Embassy of Brazil in Georgetown, Guyana, was in charge of the representation of Brazilian interests in St Kitts and Nevis.

In 2004, Brazilian interests in St Kitts and Nevis begun being represented by the Embassy of Brazil in Bridgetown, Barbados.

In 2005, The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, the Right Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas visited Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in the CARICOM mission which resulted in cooperation projects in the area of HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment.

In 2008, St Kitts and Nevis participated in the Summit of Latin America and the Caribbean on Integration and Development (CALC) in Costa do Sauipe – BA

In 2009, the Embassy of Brazil in St Kitts and Nevis, based in the capital, Basseterre was created an opened in 2010.

In 2010, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas visited Brazil during the First Summit Brazil-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Brasilia.

In 2012, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis headed the delegation of his country to the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (Rio+20) and in 2013, the Foreign Minister of Brazil, His Excellency, Antonio Patriota met his counterpart from St Kitts and Nevis during the 43rd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) and held talks with Prime Minister Douglas at Government Headquarters and with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Sam Condor at the Brazilian Embassy.