Elevate Together™ University Hosts Free Business Webinars for Black and Hispanic Small Business Owners

[Boca Raton] – Beginning April 5, Elevate Together™ University will host a series of virtual educational workshops for Black and Hispanic small business owners presented by Chase for Business.

Participating small businesses can expect to receive coaching and business growth resources, and learn more about navigating cash flow, understanding capital, and growing their digital presence.

Webinar Series Schedule:

The Power of Capital

April 5 (English) | April 7 (Spanish)

Session will cover topics including:

Understanding different capital options for your business

Helping you find what financial data is important

Recognizing your credit options

Learning when your business needs to borrow

Your Next-Level Business

May 10 (English) | May 12 (Spanish)

This 90-minute guided session includes tips on how to:

Think like an entrepreneur to help you find new opportunities and think bigger about what’s possible

Establish a foundation for sustainable business growth

Develop agility and resilience to help your business navigate challenges

Put people first to help you be a better leader for your business

Marketing in a Digital World

July 19 (English) | July 21 (Spanish)

In this 90-minute guided digital session, participants will learn how to:

Position your business so it stands out in a saturated marketplace

Integrate effective strategies for targeting your core audience

Maximize your digital reach across your website, mobile apps, social media and more

Plan, measure and optimize the impact of your digital marketing

Navigating Your Cash Flow

November 10 English & Spanish

Session will cover topics on:

Visualizing a year of cash inflows and outflows to identify opportunities for improvement

Analyzing your inventory and vendor relationships to decrease unnecessary expenses

Communicating with customers to effectively collect payments and broaden your base

Navigating slow times in your sales cycle throughout the year

These free webinars will be conducted via Zoom. Space is limited. First come, first served. To register, go to www.elevatetogether.org/university.