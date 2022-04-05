Elevate Together™ University Hosts Free Business Webinars for Black and Hispanic Small Business Owners
[Boca Raton] – Beginning April 5, Elevate Together™ University will host a series of virtual educational workshops for Black and Hispanic small business owners presented by Chase for Business.
Participating small businesses can expect to receive coaching and business growth resources, and learn more about navigating cash flow, understanding capital, and growing their digital presence.
Webinar Series Schedule:
The Power of Capital
April 5 (English) | April 7 (Spanish)
Session will cover topics including:
- Understanding different capital options for your business
- Helping you find what financial data is important
- Recognizing your credit options
- Learning when your business needs to borrow
Your Next-Level Business
May 10 (English) | May 12 (Spanish)
This 90-minute guided session includes tips on how to:
- Think like an entrepreneur to help you find new opportunities and think bigger about what’s possible
- Establish a foundation for sustainable business growth
- Develop agility and resilience to help your business navigate challenges
- Put people first to help you be a better leader for your business
Marketing in a Digital World
July 19 (English) | July 21 (Spanish)
In this 90-minute guided digital session, participants will learn how to:
- Position your business so it stands out in a saturated marketplace
- Integrate effective strategies for targeting your core audience
- Maximize your digital reach across your website, mobile apps, social media and more
- Plan, measure and optimize the impact of your digital marketing
Navigating Your Cash Flow
November 10 English & Spanish
Session will cover topics on:
- Visualizing a year of cash inflows and outflows to identify opportunities for improvement
- Analyzing your inventory and vendor relationships to decrease unnecessary expenses
- Communicating with customers to effectively collect payments and broaden your base
- Navigating slow times in your sales cycle throughout the year
These free webinars will be conducted via Zoom. Space is limited. First come, first served. To register, go to www.elevatetogether.org/university.