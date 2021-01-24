Broward County Convention Center & Hotel Electrical Trade Career Fair in Pompano Beach for Residents of Broward County through Multi-Partnered Initiative led by Power Design, Inc.

[HOLLYWOOD] – Power Design, Inc., in collaboration with The Development Firm, Inc. and the City of Pompano Beach, is hosting an electrical trade career fair to Pompano Beach and Broward County Residents.

The career fair takes place on Wednesday, February 10th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Robert McNair Community Center 951 NW 27th Avenue, Pompano Beach.

The event comes through a partnership initiated by Power Design, Inc. with the goal to fill a host of positions.

“This electrical trade career fair will provide well-paying job opportunities for those living in low-income census track areas within Broward County who have found it more difficult to secure employment given the nearly year-long health pandemic that has derailed the efforts of workers to provide for their families,” said Henry Crespo, Sr., CEO, The Development Firm, Inc.

Available Electrical Trade Positions

Available electrical trade positions include: electrical apprentice, electrician, skilled laborer and electrical foreman. Those interested in attending the career fair must pre-register and select an interview time online. Interviews will be conducted on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and any certifications.

Facemasks are required as directed by the Centers for Disease Control to protect all involved from the coronavirus.

Dahlia Baker, a representative for the City of Pompano Beach Job Placement Center, said, “this is an opportunity to fast track the meeting of tradespeople and the contractor for immediate hire.”