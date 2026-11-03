Politics

Election Day: November 3 General Election

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Election day

Election day

Broward County, FL – Election Day is here! The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office reminds registered voters that Tuesday, November 3, 2026, is Election Day. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voters must vote at their assigned polling place. To find your precinct, visit BrowardVotes.gov. Voters in line by 7:00 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

All Vote-by-Mail ballots must be hand-delivered to a secure ballot intake station at one of our permanent branch offices by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. There are no exceptions, and postmarks do not count. Visit BrowardVotes.gov for locations and hours.

Unofficial election results will begin posting at 7:00 p.m. at BrowardVotes.gov and will be updated throughout the evening.

See SFLCN.com Caribbean-American Voters Guides

Broward County Voter Guide 2026 for Caribbean-American Voters

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Angie Nixon endorsed by former President Barrack Obama for U.S. Senate

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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