Educational Conference Set for Kingston, Jamaica in October 2025

Educational Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The WWKIDS Educational Conference will be held at the S Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica, from October 1st to 3rd. Organized by a non-profit based in both the United States and Jamaica, the conference is led by founder and president Simone Sobers Fisher, who also serves as the event’s organizer.

Theme and Daily Focus

Simone Sobers Fisher
Simone Sobers President and Founder of Winsome Wishes for KIDS

Simone Sobers Fisher notes, “This year’s theme is unlocking potential with literacy, neurodiversity, and family empowerment.” The event will run each day from 8:30 am to 4 pm, with each day dedicated to a particular topic:

  • Day 1: Foundations and fundamentals of early literacy
  • Day 2: Supporting students beyond the classroom
  • Day 3: Practical classroom tools and strategies

Keynote Speakers and Connections

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Mrs. Grace Bastin and Dr. Devin Kearns. The conference aims to bring together parents, educators, and advocates from across the region to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Registration for the conference can be done at https://tr.ee/WWKIDSEdConf

 

