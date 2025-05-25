Edley Shine & Roe Summerz’s New Track: Only 4 Tonight

Washington, D.C. – Legendary artist Edley Shine and Grammy-nominated producer and artist Roe Summerz have reunited to deliver the ultimate summer anthem for the ladies with their sizzling new track, “Only 4 Tonight.” With over a decade of collaborative experience in production, songwriting, and chart-topping hits, the duo continue to elevate their impact through Shinealous Records, distributed by Symphonic.

“Only 4 Tonight” showcases the perfect blend of Roe Summerz’s authentic Island crooner vibes fused with Edley Shine’s signature Jamerican DJ style, known widely as “DA BIG VOICE.” The chemistry between these two powerhouse creatives highlights their synergy and musical alignment.

The partnership of these esteemed music makers began at the iconic Downsound Studios, where Roe Summerz was an in-house producer working alongside legends like Skatta Burrell and Shady, crafting early hits. Edley Shine then invited Roe to his Washington, D.C. studio, marking the start of an organic artistic journey, fueled by a shared passion and vision for groundbreaking music.

Accompanying the track is a full-length official music video available now on Edley Shine’s VEVO channel, Apple Music, and Tidal video platforms. Fans can also explore the solo projects of Edley Shine and Roe Summerz in addition to this dynamic collaboration designed to keep the ladies smiling this summer and beyond.

Experience the heat of “Only 4 Tonight” and let Edley Shine and Roe Summerz top your playlists with unforgettable summer vibes!