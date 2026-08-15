Edley Shine Ignites Dancehall With “Broken Dolly”

Jamaica-shot video and new single launch a full-scale riddim rollout built for DJs, selectors, tastemakers and global Dancehall fans.

New York, New York — Dancehall veteran Edley Shine steps back into the spotlight with “Broken Dolly,” a high-impact new single produced by DJ Jahmar. This is the first official release from the forthcoming “Book of Micah Riddim” project.

Bold, colorful and made to cut through the noise, “Broken Dolly” arrives with the swagger of classic Dancehall and the punch of a modern rollout. Shine delivers sharp storytelling and signature charisma over DJ Jahmar’s infectious production. As a result, the larger-than-life “Dolly” character turns into a record built for radio, playlists, clubs and sound systems.

The release is amplified by an official video shot in historic Port Royal, Jamaica. With vivid scenery, narrative-driven visuals and unmistakable island energy, the visual gives “Broken Dolly” a front-page feel. At the same time, it keeps the record rooted in the culture that inspired it.

“Broken Dolly” opens what DJ Jahmar is positioning as a major Dancehall campaign. The Arizona-based DJ, radio personality and producer is using “Book of Micah Riddim” to spotlight authentic Jamaican Dancehall energy. This collection is designed to move from the streets to the screen and from selectors’ sets to international audiences.

At a moment when Jamaican sounds continue shaping global pop culture, DJ Jahmar’s message is direct: take the riddim back to its source. “Book of Micah Riddim” leans into the tradition, attitude and movement of Dancehall. Meanwhile, it packages Dancehall for today’s media landscape.

And this is only Chapter One.

Following “Broken Dolly,” DJ Jahmar plans to roll out additional singles, reels and visuals from the project. A video for Wasp’s “Remember” has already been completed. Moreover, more content is planned around Guiney Peppers’ “Never Stop,” Mega Banton’s “No Chill,” Bramma’s “Something About You,” Singer J’s “Wine For Me,” and Hollywood MK’s “Toxic.”

The result is a riddim project with range, momentum and personality. It features established voices, emerging talent, multiple stories and one driving instrumental built to move the dance.

For DJ Jahmar, “Book of Micah Riddim” marks another step in his evolution from respected DJ and radio voice to producer with a clear cultural point of view. His focus remains consistent: champion real Reggae and Dancehall. He also connects the foundation to new audiences and keeps the music moving forward.

Edley Shine brings legacy and firepower to the collaboration.

One-half of Born Jamericans, he helped the influential Jamaican-American duo push Reggae and Dancehall further into the U.S. mainstream. Shine gives “Broken Dolly” the kind of seasoned delivery and personality that make a launch single feel like an event.

With “Broken Dolly,” DJ Jahmar and Edley Shine put the “Book of Micah Riddim” campaign in motion — loud, visual, culture-forward and ready for the global Dancehall conversation.

“Broken Dolly” by Edley Shine, produced by DJ Jahmar, is out now with the official music video. Released via Shinealous Records and Twelve Tribes Entertainment, with distribution by Symphonic.