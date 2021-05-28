Edley Shine and Duke Massive Bring Reggae and Hip Hop to Life on Explosive Remix

[NEW YORK] – The seminal “Big Voice” Edley Shine is turning up the heat with his “Summer Series” of releases. First up is an explosive collabo with Boom-Bap producer Duke Massive titled “Sweet Baby Pt. 2 (Inna Dem Town).”

On this hard hitting remix, Edley Shine enters a territory well traveled. One that seamlessly fuses the sounds of Reggae and Hip Hop. This delightful team up gives music lovers an insurmountable fix. As the legendary deejay drops lyrical gems over Duke Massive’s hard-hitting Soundcloud instrumental from their “Rude Boy Anthems” album.

Duke Massive Career Highlights

Duke Massive hails from East Coast of Babylon (U.S.) and is a true journeyman in the Boom-Bap genre. From sharing a stage with some of Hip-Hop greats like Run-DMC and Dougie Fresh to intercontinental performances that span Jamaica, London, Amsterdam and beyond, Duke Massive blends the heavy sounds of 1960’s Kingston, Jamaica Rocksteady with early 1990’s Hip-Hop breaks and beats. Duke Massive brings together a raw force of audible revolution for the masses.

Edley Shine is certainly kicking off his “Summer Series” in fine musical style. There’s lots of greatness in store for the “Big Voice,” who will also be celebrating the 1st Anniversary of his groundbreaking solo debut EP “Based on Talent” with music like “Glow Party” and sizzlin’ promotional and editorial content.

Edley Shine and Duke Massive Collaboration

The union of Edley Shine and Duke Massive was spearheaded by Mike Patti of The Pier.org, who encouraged him to check out Duke Massive’s production. Edley added vocals to the riddim track and the rest is history!

The Joe Lickshot & Ken Boothe sampled track is a perfect sound bed for Edley Shine’s flow and finds the DJ giving bars chock-full of social commentary and Rude boy anecdotes.

STREAM/LISTEN

The song is available exclusively on Audiomack & Soundcloud.