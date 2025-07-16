Local News

Ecumenical Service in South Florida to Honor Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary

SOUTH FLORIDA – In recognition of Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami will hold the annual Thanksgiving Ecumenical Service on Sunday, 3rd August, 2025, starting at 3:00 p.m.  The Service will be held at the Cooper City Church of God, located at 9191 Stirling Road, in Cooper City, Florida.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by Dr. Clyde Bailey, Senior Pastor, The Faith Place Church in Miramar.  The Officiating Minister will be Pastor Omar Williams, Senior Pastor of the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Miami Gardens.

The Service will include the official message from Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr. Andrew Holness.

The Order of Service will include several performances by local artists. This includes the South Florida Caribbean Chorale (SFCC), led by Steve Higgins. It will also feature the drumming group from Bethlehem Pre-School and Junior Academy. The Caribbean American Cultural Gospel Chorale will perform as well, among others.

Relating to this year’s themeJamaica 63 – Be Proud. Be Bold. In the Black, Green and Gold Consul General Oliver Mair invites nationals and friends of the Diaspora to join in worship “as we give thanks for the many achievements and strides Jamaica has made, despite the many global challenges” he said. He also asked the Diaspora community and friends to come together. “Let’s work together to celebrate Jamaica as an independent nation,” he said.

For further information, please contact the Consulate General at [email protected] or you can register at independenceservice2025.eventbrite.com

 

