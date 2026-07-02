EARLY WARNING HEALTH INTELLIGENCE™: Why the Future of Healthcare May Depend on What Happens Between Visit

By Corlette Deveaux, MBA

CEO & Co-Founder, Remember2, Inc. | Rm2.ai™

SOUTH FLORIDA – Healthcare has achieved extraordinary advances through medications, robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and advanced diagnostics. Yet despite these innovations, healthcare continues to face a significant challenge: limited visibility into what happens between care interactions.

Every day, patients leave hospitals, physician offices, rehabilitation centers, and emergency departments appearing stable and well. Yet many important health changes occur afterward at home, quietly and often without observation. Blood pressure may rise, oxygen levels decline, mobility decrease, medications be missed, or subtle cognitive changes emerge. These changes often occur long before a crisis becomes visible, but they happen outside traditional healthcare settings where they frequently go unnoticed.

Healthcare Begins at Home

Many of healthcare’s most costly and devastating events do not begin in hospitals. They begin at home.This challenge is especially relevant in The Bahamas, where noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer account for approximately 75% of all deaths. As a result, chronic disease remains one of the nation’s most pressing healthcare challenges, impacting individuals, families, employers, healthcare providers, and government resources alike.

At the same time, The Bahamas is experiencing a demographic shift. More Bahamians are living longer while managing multiple chronic conditions, increasing the demand for healthcare services, caregiving support, and long-term care solutions. Family members are often caring for aging loved ones across islands, or from abroad, creating new challenges in maintaining awareness of health changes before an emergency occurs.

For an archipelago nation, healthcare access can be affected by geography, transportation challenges, workforce shortages, and distance from specialized care. In these environments, visibility may become just as important as access.

For decades, healthcare has largely operated within a reactive model. Patients often enter the healthcare system after symptoms worsen, after complications escalate, or after hospitalization becomes necessary. Yet many health crises do not occur suddenly. They develop gradually through subtle physiologic, behavioral, and functional changes that evolve over days, weeks, and sometimes months.

Role of Caregivers

Caregivers frequently describe sensing that “something wasn’t right” before a fall, stroke, hospitalization, or other medical event occurred. The challenge is that these concerns are often difficult to measure, document, or communicate before they become clinically obvious. This growing visibility gap may be driving the emergence of an entirely new healthcare category: Early Warning Health Intelligence™.

Early Warning Health Intelligence™ represents a shift in thinking, from episodic healthcare to continuous health awareness. It extends beyond telehealth, remote monitoring, wearables, and AI by supporting continuous visibility into health trends between healthcare interactions. And, it’s about access across islands with real time visibility of health trends.

Historically, healthcare infrastructure has evolved in phases. The first era focused on hospitals and clinics. The second focused on digitization through electronic medical records. The next era may focus on Continuous Health Intelligence, the ability to maintain visible meaningful awareness of health trends between visits, helping identify evolving risks earlier and supporting more informed decision-making.

Vision behind Rm2.ai™

This is the vision behind Rm2.ai™, an Early Warning Health Intelligence™ platform designed to support continuous health visibility between care interactions. Rm2.ai™ combines connected health technologies, wearable integrations, caregiver engagement tools, and AI-supported trend analysis to help authorized families, caregivers, healthcare organizations, and clinicians maintain greater awareness of changing health patterns over time.

Health Intelligence Critical Layers

Health Intelligence transforms health data into actionable awareness, helping people see what may be changing before a crisis occurs. At the core of Health Intelligence are four critical layers: Continuous Monitoring, LiveVital Intelligence™, Risk Signal Detection, and Intelligent Alerts & Actions.

Continuous Monitoring

Continuous Monitoring focuses on maintaining awareness of health-related information such as activity patterns, vital signs, sleep trends, mobility changes, medication adherence, and other evolving indicators.

LiveVital Intelligence™

LiveVital Intelligence™ transforms data into visibility by providing authorized caregivers and healthcare stakeholders with meaningful insights into health trends as they develop in real time.

Risk Signal Detection

Risk Signal Detection utilizes artificial intelligence to identify unusual patterns or changes that may warrant attention. Importantly, this is not intended to diagnose disease or replace healthcare professionals. Rather, it is designed to support earlier awareness of changes that might otherwise remain unnoticed.

Intelligent Alerts & Actions

Intelligent Alerts & Actions focus on communication, reminders, caregiver notifications, and escalation pathways that support timely engagement when concerns arise. Together, these layers help create a more connected and informed care ecosystem.

The urgency of this shift continues to grow. Aging populations, rising chronic disease rates, healthcare workforce shortages, caregiver burden, and escalating healthcare costs are placing unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems worldwide. Governments, insurers, employers, providers, and families are seeking approaches that support better outcomes while reducing strain on overburdened systems.

Economic Implications

The economic implications are substantial. Chronic diseases contribute significantly to healthcare spending, lost productivity, preventable hospitalizations, and caregiver burden. As these challenges continue to grow, healthcare leaders are increasingly recognizing that earlier awareness may play an important role in supporting more proactive care strategies.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases account for approximately 75% of all deaths in The Bahamas. Meanwhile, healthcare expenditures are estimated at approximately $1.3 billion annually, underscoring the growing human and economic toll of chronic disease on our nation.

Importantly, Early Warning Health Intelligence™ is not about guaranteeing prevention, diagnosis, or outcomes. Responsible healthcare innovation requires scientific rigor, ongoing research, regulatory compliance, and ethical oversight. However, a growing body of evidence suggests that healthcare is steadily moving toward models that support earlier awareness and greater continuity between traditional healthcare encounters.

For The Bahamas, this represents a unique opportunity. As chronic disease rates continue to rise and the population ages, healthcare innovation must extend beyond hospitals and clinics into everyday life. The ability to recognize health changes earlier, support caregivers more effectively, and strengthen connections across the healthcare ecosystem may become increasingly important in building a healthier and more resilient nation.

For The Bahamas and healthcare systems around the world, the future may depend not only on access to care, but on how well we understand and respond to what happens between care interactions. That is the mission of Rm2.ai™, to support continuous health awareness, earlier insights, accessibility, and more connected care. Because healthcare cannot respond early to what remains invisible.

For more information visit www.Rm2.ai.