Early Voting for the Primary Election in Broward Begins

Broward County – Early Voting for the August 20th Primary Elections begins Saturday, August 10th. Voters who were registered to vote by July 22, 2024, are eligible to vote early. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Early Voting:

Twenty-eight (28) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are available from Saturday, August 10th through Sunday, August 18th. Please visit our website browardvotes.gov (or attached .pdf ) for a complete list of Early Voting locations.

Early Voting hours are from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.

Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes are available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot.

Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) machine located at each Early Voting site.

Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature when voting in person. Click here for acceptable forms of ID s or visit our website at browardvotes.gov.

Joe Scott, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, encourages all eligible voters to take advantage of early voting. “Early voting is a great opportunity for voters to cast their ballots at a time and location that is most convenient for them. We have made it as accessible and secure as possible to ensure everyone can participate in the democratic process. I urge all eligible voters to make use of this period and ensure their voices are heard. Don’t forget to bring a friend or family member with you when voting early.”