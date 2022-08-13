Politics

Early Voting for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election Begins

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Through Sunday, August 21, 2022

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
0 1 1 minute read
Early Voting for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election Begins

Early Voting for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election Begins BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the August 23rd Primary Election begins this Saturday, August 13th for Broward County residents. Voters who were registered to vote by July 25, 2022 are eligible to vote early. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Early Voting:

  • Twenty-three (23) Early Voting locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are
    available from Saturday, August 13th through Sunday, August 23rd. Please click here,
    browardvotes.gov for a complete list of Early Voting locations.
  • Early Voting hours are from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.
  • Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.
  • Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot.
  • Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early
    Voting site.
  • Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature
    when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed on the Broward Supervisor of Election website browardvotes.gov.
