Early Voting for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election Begins

BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the August 23rd Primary Election begins this Saturday, August 13th for Broward County residents. Voters who were registered to vote by July 25, 2022 are eligible to vote early. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Early Voting:

available from Saturday, August 13th through Sunday, August 23rd. Please click here, for a complete list of Early Voting locations. Early Voting hours are from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.

Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot .

Voting site. Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature

when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed on the Broward Supervisor of Election website browardvotes.gov.