DVCAI Recognized through a Succession Planning Grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator[MIAMI] – Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc. (DVCAI) was awarded a three-year, transformational grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the organization’s succession planning and the hiring of its first paid Executive Director, Tanya Desdunes.

Entering its 26th year, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator’s mission to provide guidance, resources, and opportunities for artists who have put themselves in the fight for cultural capital has been ongoing and relevant.

The organization has specifically engaged with artists from the Caribbean and African Diasporas working to break through into the established contemporary arts community of Greater Miami, the Southeast Region, the national scene, and across the globe.

The DVCAI Rooted in Community Diasporic Succession proposal was accepted by the Trustees of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the largest funder of the arts and humanities in the United States, to build capacity and continue DVCAI’s work towards the growth and development of the next generation of artists of Afro-Diasporic descent.

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator - Rosie Gordon Wallace
Rosie Gordon-Wallace 

“This award marks a pivotal moment for DVCAI, where an established afro-diasporic organization has been granted a pathway to future growth and sustainability. We are extremely grateful to the Mellon Foundation and its staff for their guidance.” – Rosie Gordon-Wallace

 

