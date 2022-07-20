DVCAI Recognized through a Succession Planning Grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

[MIAMI] – Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc. (DVCAI) was awarded a three-year, transformational grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the organization’s succession planning and the hiring of its first paid Executive Director, Tanya Desdunes.

Entering its 26th year, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator’s mission to provide guidance, resources, and opportunities for artists who have put themselves in the fight for cultural capital has been ongoing and relevant.

The organization has specifically engaged with artists from the Caribbean and African Diasporas working to break through into the established contemporary arts community of Greater Miami, the Southeast Region, the national scene, and across the globe.

The DVCAI Rooted in Community Diasporic Succession proposal was accepted by the Trustees of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the largest funder of the arts and humanities in the United States, to build capacity and continue DVCAI’s work towards the growth and development of the next generation of artists of Afro-Diasporic descent.