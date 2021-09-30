DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen Celebrates 2 Years in Miami’s Wynwood Neighborhood

[MIAMI] – Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen (DJK), the trendy upscale Jamaican eatery in Wynwood emerges as one of the favorite local eateries of Miami’s extremely selective and many times demanding palate conscious foodies.

In an industry, well-known to have low survival rates for new restaurants, Dukunoo has not only survived as it enters its third year, but it has also thrived by making conscious business decisions that keeps the restaurant top of mind of Miami residents and a top choice for the city’s thriving tourist industry.

Pillars for Success

Every business has challenges, DJK whose owner, Dr. Shrusan Gray and her husband and business partner, Rodrick, strive to ensure the space is welcoming by focusing on details their clients have come to love. Their 5 pillars of experiential epicurean success include: great food, creative chefs, magnificent and creative drinks you’ll only find at DJK, great service and a friendly team of outstanding service professionals.

The duo positioned DJK for success when they pivoted during COVID with a rebranding strategy. Highlighting their redesigned indoor outdoor dining spaces along with its trendy bar. Including previewing super creative Caribbean inspired signature cocktails, made with top shelf brands. Brands such as Appleton Estate, Bacardi and Wray and Nephew to name a few. These drinks became the talk of the town, a real winner with new and current clientele. Additionally, retargeting to attract a wider audience that includes more millennials and influential, affluent foodies has helped raise their relevancy with a new demographic from Monroe to Palm Beach County and beyond.

Wynwood’s Hot Spot

Not only has DUKUNOO established new clientele, it’s also a favorite spot for celebrities, athletes, and many musical artists. Whether they live in Florida or they’re making a quick stop on the way to another hip destination. They’ve rejuvenated a loyal base that frequents the restaurant to experience a nuevo twist on favorite Jamaican staples, paired with great offerings from the bar. Fired up and ready to go, DUKUNOO patrons and Miami tourists have a lot to look forward to whether visiting the bar, listening to sweet reggae music, or chilling in the hookah lounge.

2nd Anniversary Celebration

“We’re gearing up to celebrate two years of serving this community,” says Dr. Gray. “Our 2nd Anniversary celebration takes place on October 1st featuring a Tropical Paradise theme party that starts at 7PM. We are excited about all the possibilities this year holds. DJK invite their guests to make DUKUNOO a main stop on their Miami culinary adventures,” she added.

In addition to DUKUNOO celebrating two-years of serving South Florida with delicious authentic Jamaican cuisine, the restaurant has launched a new seafood dish on their “Bigga Plate” menu called “Pepper Shrimp”. It’s guaranteed to make you feel like you’re back in your grandmother’s kitchen. Especially where every forkful is a mouthful of love.