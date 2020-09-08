‘Dressed Up’, the Caribbean-owned Retail Shoppe Goes Virtual

Newark, NJ – After a year of serving the fashion-forward public from its Newark, New Jersey base, ‘Dressed Up’, the Caribbean-owned retail shoppe which specializes strictly in dresses now brings its warmth, personality and unique style to the virtual space with its all new online presence.

In addition to offering a unique collection of contemporary and vintage dresses, Dressed Up, the online store will continue to infuse the beauty, elegance and warmth that have become synonymous with its physical counterpart commonly referred to as ‘Dressed Up The Shoppe’.

Trinidadian-born entrepreneur and fashionista Diane Wiltshire, known as ‘Fury’ spearheads the Dressed Up brand and genuinely takes pride in delivering an extraordinary and personal experience.

In true Caribbean fashion, she is passionate about meeting and mingling with her esteemed clientele and was originally resistant to the idea of adding a digital adaptation of her shoppe, hesitant about its ability to support her vision for the brand of the business.

However, with the emergence of COVID-19 and the all-round necessity for online product and service procurement, Fury propelled herself into creative mode in order to reimagine how a virtual approach to Dressed Up could continue to manifest a fulfilling, productive yet unique experience for all.

She shared, “My intention, in opening my shoppe, was to always ‘meet people where they are’ and, where we all are in this moment is finding ways to virtually satisfy our needs and desires.”

Thus far, Dressed Up the online store has received favourable and enthusiastic feedback from an international cross section of dress aficionados and has gained praise for both its mixture of modern and vintage selections while maintaining the high level of elegance and personality that has become one and the same with the brand.

Currently, the online store’s range of dresses is available to customers in the Continental US and internationally to those with access to sky boxes.

Fury, whose goal is global expansion, is pleased to have Dressed Up as the new online retail destination for dresses and aspires to grow it into a virtual marketplace.

The online brand which features the dress collection styles of Caribbean fashion icon Meiling will eventually be a platform for other entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

For Fury, finding ways to support other small business owners and entrepreneurs during these unprecedented times is a priority. For her, “there is strength in numbers” so she is committed to creating one platform where, on a monthly basis, fellow entrepreneurs are able to showcase themselves.

Most notably, as this virtual extension of the Dressed Up brand continues to provide select one-of-a-kind couture dresses for the discerning and fashion-conscious, its charitable arm ‘reDressed’ maintains its mission to dress survivors of domestic abuse as they re-enter the workforce.

Visit the all new dress-exclusive virtual portal for Dressed Up at: www.dressedup.shop/

Follow Dressed Up on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dress_ed_up/