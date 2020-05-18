Dreaming of a Vacation in The Exumas Post COVID-19

Social Distancing Has Never Been So Incredibly Safe, Beautiful and Easy!

FORT LAUDERDALE – The social distancing brought on by COVID-19 has kept many of us separated from the outside world and cooped up inside our homes now for weeks. No doubt, cabin fever is kicking in, and we yearn so badly for this doldrums situation to end.

We dream endlessly of experiencing a true vacation getaway of self indulgence and enjoying nature’s true version of safety and social distancing …… where beautiful, scarcely populated, remote islands share an abundance of sugar-soft, white sand beaches, pristine, crystal clear, aquamarine waters and uncontaminated ventures.

These sweet imageries are of the Exuma Cays, a chain of distinctive islands, in The Bahamas, that are incredibly close, safe and beautiful.

Choose to pamper yourself, and, or roam free on any of these exotic islands. No reports of Coronavirus here! Whether you are an adrenaline seeker or romantic at heart, no other destination offers such varied and authentic experiences as Exuma and its 365 cays to explore, one for every day of the year.

Accommodations options are endless, ranging from ultra luxurious private homes in Muscha Cay, Over Yonder Cay and Staniel Cay to breathtaking 360- degree panoramic ocean view villas in quaint Black Point; there are no shortages in these island gems.

Take a boat, island hop and explore the serene, protected and unspoiled Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, a 176- square mile ocean mangrove, made up of blue holes, coral reefs and estuaries. Snorkel and scuba dive in the world famous Thunderbolt Grotto; beach comb and chill out with amazing, exotic creature friends like the iguanas, sharks and stingrays and swim with those darling sweet pigs. Exuma has it all!

Awake! Exuma Cays are calling, and social distancing has never been so easy, and so inspiring! When you do, we’ll be here waiting to welcome you, safely! #Exumasocialdistancing.

For more information, visit www.bahamas.com