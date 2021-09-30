Dreama Offering Up Free Dubplates For His Song On The “Rock All Riddim”

[NEW YORK] – Reggae Vibes Music and recording artist Dreama are offering selectors an opportunity to get free dubplates for his newly released song, Country Girl, which is on the Rock All Riddim. Much like all the other tracks on the compilation, Country Girl, which is about his appreciation for women who are from rural areas, has been doing well on reggae platforms.

In order to be eligible for the complimentary dubs deejays are being asked to share a mix featuring the song on their social media sites. Specifically Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram and tag either Reggae Vibes Music or Dreama, between October 1st and October 8th.

All the selectors who participate will be entered into a raffle. As a result, only the first ten that’s selected will get the aforementioned dubs. To be clear, the 10 winners will win a dubplate each. Additionally, there will be $50 voucher prizes from Reggae Vibes Wear, Mood Swing Clothing, RSF Music and other sponsors.

DREAMA BIO

DREAMA is a reggae, urban, contemporary singer originally from the Waltham area of Kingston, Jamaica, born Winston Churchill Burgher, Junior.

He followed in his father’s, Winston Burgher’s, footsteps by joining the renowned KC choir, where he nurtured long standing relationships with other talented young men who later formed careers in the music industry. These were Kevin Blaire and Oneil Edwards (deceased) – two of the members of the musical trio Voicemail; D Major, who was part of the quartet QT and gospel singer Omari. DREAMA started his musical career in high school when he became a member of the quartet Front Page, which was managed by musical guru Mikey Bennett.

After high school, DREAMA spent a year and a half as a cabaret performer at Jamaica’s most popular all-inclusive resorts on the north and west coasts.

Biggest Fan

His mother Jacqueline Burgher was always his biggest fan. She encouraged him to garner formal training in the field and young DREAMA, who called himself simply ‘J’ (short for Junior), did just that. He enrolled at Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts.

DREAMA became a featured singer of the popular C Sharp Band and the lead singer for Further Notice and Real Frass Bands, the latter was renamed Raging Fyah years later. He was part of the music video for Real Frass Band’s single “Feel the Vibe”.

Madhouse Records Discovery

With his new found confidence, DREAMA belted his keys everywhere we went. He spent much time practicing his notes in his backyard in Hughenden, Kingston. Interestingly, this is what really catapulted a professional career in music for the then artiste ‘J’. It would be a young man known as Delano “Badible’, an associate of hit music producer Dave Kelly of Madhouse Records that would discover him.

Walking past the singer’s fence and hearing him sing day in and day out, Delano ‘Badible’ felt the need to introduce himself to the singer. He insisted that young J attend an audition at Madhouse Records. The singer obliged and sang a hair standing version of “Amazing Graze” in a cappella. Dancehall artiste Baby Cham, now called Cham, was visiting the label that day and immediately hit it off with J.

J signed an non-exclusive production deal with Madhouse and made great strides in music between 2002 and 2004.

Also under the name J, DREAMA gained massive exposure across the United States in 2003, performing with hip-hop sensation Foxy Brown a rendition of Cham’s “Tables Will Turn” and her single “Hey You”, recorded for the Def Jam Label. That same year, J recorded “My Name is” on the Fiesta rhythm which featured Beenie Man. The song topped the charts in several countries.

“Pave the Way” and “You Alone”, produced by Troyton Music, were recorded under the name DREAMA in 2009 and 2012 respectively and made the charts in Europe and the Caribbean.

Musical Journey

His musical journey led him across the paths of other well respected producers in the reggae fraternity.

These included Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor; Danny Champagne; Donovan Germaine of Penthouse Records; Shane Brown of Juke Boxx Productions; Danny Brownie; Christopher Birch of Birchill Records; CD Master of Inna Mi House Music as well as Dre Day Music; PayDay Music; Arif Cooper of Fresh Air Procuctions; Seanizzle Records; Troyton Music; Esco; Frankie Productions; Bobby Digital; Mickey Bennet of Grafton Studios and Calibud Music.