Dranoff 2 Piano Presents A Weekend In Overtown with West African Beats

[MIAMI] – On Friday, April 29th and Sunday, May 1st, Dranoff 2 Piano will present internationally acclaimed musicians, Etienne Charles and the Creole Soul band, and Weedie Braimah in African Beats. Two days of top Caribbean, African and American artists exploring their Black African musical heritage in performances. This will take place at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater.

WEST AFRICAN BEATS & CREOLE SOUL

Friday, April 29th, 2022

Pre-concert talk 6:30PM | Concert 7:30PM

Multiple Grammy award-winning trumpeter Etienne Charles and his Caribbean band Creole Soul, bring the songs and dance rhythms and artist stories of West Africa that were carried across the ocean to the Americas.

PRE-CONCERT TALK: Etienne Charles will give a multimedia presentation on the historical passage of West African music into the foundation and fabric of American Jazz and Caribbean music.

WEST AFRICAN BEATS & AMERICAN JAZZ

Sunday, May 1st, 2022

Pre-concert talk 2:00PM | Concert 3:00PM

Grammy winning Ghanaian Djembe star Weedie Braimah and Etienne Charles bring West African percussion and beats to the greats of Jazz piano.

Jelly Roll Morton, Hazel Scott, Winifred Atwell, Chuchu Valdes Piano Duo Angel Perez & Devin Shaw

PRE-CONCERT TALK: Etienne Charles and a panel of local Jazz musicians and scholars present the West African influence of beats and percussion on the lives and the music of the great Black Jazz pianist/composers.

Tickets

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex is located at 819 NW 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33136. One Day Tickets are $25 and Weekend Tickets are $40. Students with ID $5 at the door.