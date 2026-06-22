Dr. Rudolph Moise Officially Qualifies for Florida’s 24th Congressional District Race

MIAMI — Dr. Rudolph “Rudy” Moise has qualified as a candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional District, securing a place on the ballot for the Democratic primary after filing required paperwork with the Florida Division of Elections.

Moise, a physician, military officer, attorney, entrepreneur and longtime community advocate, said his campaign will focus on affordability, health care access, economic opportunity and accountable leadership.

The campaign said it has raised more than $400,000 to date and is organizing supporters across South Florida ahead of the primary.

“Families across South Florida are struggling with the rising cost of living, health care expenses and economic uncertainty,” Moise said. “They deserve a representative who understands their challenges firsthand and is focused on delivering results — not political games.”

Moise’s campaign is positioning him as an alternative to career politicians in South Florida, emphasizing his experience outside elected office and his focus on residents of District 24.

“Public service should never be about finding the next office to run for,” Moise said. “It should be about answering a call to serve. That’s why I’m running.”

The campaign said it will announce policy initiatives, community endorsements and voter engagement opportunities in the coming days.