Dr. Nigel Clarke Receives Global Impact Award at Integrity Children’s Fund Gala

ATLANTA – Jamaica’s former Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Nigel Clarke, has hailed the work of the Integrity Children’s Fund (ICF), describing the organization as one that is “changing the future” through its investment in children and education.

Dr. Clarke was speaking after receiving the ICF Global Impact Award at the organization’s elegant “Dinner En Rouge” fundraising gala on Saturday May 16th, 2026, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel downtown Atlanta.

More than 400 patrons attended the black-tie affair, which celebrated the Atlanta-based nonprofit’s 24 years of service to vulnerable children in Jamaica and metro Atlanta.

Dr. Clarke said the award was not only a recognition of his work, but also a tribute to the large number Jamaican public servants who contributed to the country’s economic achievements during his tenure.

“I am deeply honored to receive and accept this award, and I do so on behalf of the many public servants in Jamaica with whom I worked and who were instrumental in the policy successes that we celebrate tonight,” Clarke told the audience.

Children and Education

However, he stressed that the evening’s true focus should remain on the mission of the Integrity Children’s Fund and its commitment to changing lives through education.

“When you aid a child, that is not charity. That is an investment in families, an investment in communities, and an investment in the future,” Clarke declared to loud applause.

“Human capital development through education compounds exponentially. You don’t only change the trajectory of a child; you change the trajectory of a family, a community, a nation, and ultimately the future itself.”

The former finance minister commended founder and president Retired Major Karl Chambers, along with the organization’s volunteers, donors, and supporters, for their dedication to improving opportunities for underserved children.

“What you are doing is opening possibilities and changing the future,” Clarke said as he encouraged the organization to continue its work as it approaches its 25th anniversary milestone next year.

Dr. Clarke praised the organization for helping children move beyond their circumstances and realize their full potential. “It is not about who you were,” he said. “It is about who you are going to be.”

A major focus of the evening was the organization’s ongoing support for schools affected by Hurricane Melissa, including efforts to rebuild Jacob’s Well Basic School. The organization also continues to provide assistance to early childhood institutions in Trelawny and Kingston.

Since its founding in 2002, the Integrity Children’s Fund has invested more than US$1.5 million in educational initiatives and supports nearly 600 students annually through literacy programs, teacher assistance, and school infrastructure projects.

Integrity Children’s Fund Gala Honorees

Other honorees at the gala included Dr. Gabrielle Henry Miss Universe, who received the Integrity Special Recognition Award. Friends of Integrity Awards were also presented to ATLVest. Zac Knight, Bindley Sangster, and Ricky Gordon for their support of the organization’s mission.

The gala combined elegance with philanthropy, featuring live entertainment by Tori Lattore a gourmet dinner, while raising funds for educational initiatives benefiting children in Jamaica and Atlanta.