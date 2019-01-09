Dr. Monty Alexander Returns To NYC With ﻿Love Notes – Jamaica To Jazz

NEW YORK, NY – Jamaica’s world-renowned jazz maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander, is kicking off the New Year in fine style with a musical explosion in his adopted city of New York.

Dr. Alexander will open his New Year tour with a five-night performance at the Big Apple’s legendary jazz club, Birdland, from January 15th -19th.

The Grammy-nominated international musician will present the New York show under the theme: ‘Love Notes-Jamaica to Jazz.’ The performance is sure to take fans through a musical history that starts in his homeland and features calypso, reggae, mento and other island music and ends with traditional jazz from his Grammy-nominated album.

As with his performances, fans are sure to get into the rhythm while jazz purists are certain to be baptized into true fans of the genre.

Tickets for the show at 315 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036 are US$30 to $40 and can be obtained here by selecting 'Tickets' on the performance night. Showtime on opening night, Jan. 15th is 11 p.m. while performances for Jan. 16th – 19th will start at 8:30 p.m. nightly.

Alexander, CD, late last year received an honorary Doctorate of Letters of the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. Born Montgomery Bernard Alexander on D-Day in Kingston, Jamaica in 1944, the musical virtuoso has five decades of performances and over 70 CDs under his belt. Alexander began his musical career at age four by playing Christmas carols by ear.

He is now most widely known as an upper echelon master of the swinging piano trio function as he has demonstrated with several top-shelf groups, including iconic units with bassist John Clayton and drummer Jeff Hamilton, and with the legendary bassist Ray Brown and guitarist Herb Ellis.

Alexander also performs frequently with Harlem-Kingston Express, a double trio in which he coalesces his love for hard-swinging jazz with musical flavors that reflect his Jamaican heritage, shifting between an acoustic trio and master Jamaican practitioners of electric bass and drums.

At 74, he continues to tour the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message.