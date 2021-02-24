Dr. Marc Lamont Hill to Deliver Virtual Keynote Speech at Tamarac’s Black History Month Celebration

[TAMARAC] – As part of a series of Black History Month events celebrating Black culture and history, the City of Tamarac is proud to share a live, virtual presentation by Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. Hill is a renowned African American scholar, journalist and activist. The Black History Month Celebration takes place on February 26th.

Hill will deliver a keynote address virtually, while other elements of the event will be offered in-person.

Community Activist

An award-winning journalist, Dr. Hill is one of the leading intellectual voices in the country. He hosts BET News and the Coffee & Books podcast. Hill also serves as the Steve Charles Professor of Media, Cities and Solutions at Temple University. He has worked in solidarity with human rights movements around the world. Since his youth, Dr. Hill has been a social justice activist and organizer.

Schedule of Events

Dr. Hill’s presentation will be shared on a large screen at the event. Additionally, Tamarac’s Mayor and Commission will recognize and honor local community leaders during the event. Attendees will also enjoy live, in-person poetry by Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughn, performances by Delou African Dance Ensemble and cultural art displays.

This free event starts at 6 p.m. and is being held at the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St.

In-person attendees must pre-register here to reserve a 12×12-foot viewing space. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information call Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620.