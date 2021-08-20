Dr Malou Harrison Receives Marcus Garvey Community Service Award

[MIAMI] – Dr Malou Harrison, President of Miami Dade College, North Campus, received the Marcus Garvey Community Service Award 2021, at the 17th Annual Rootz Extravaganza on Wednesday (August 17).

The virtual Annual Rootz Extravaganza event celebrated the 134th birthday anniversary of Jamaica’s National Hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Dr Harrison was acknowledged for her work in education upliftment across the South Florida community for nearly 40 years.