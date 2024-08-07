by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr. Karren Dunkley, who overcame adversity after migrating to the United States to become a consultant at the US Department of Justice, has been awarded the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor.

The recognition “for service to the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States” was announced here on August 6, Jamaica’s Independence Day. Dunkley will receive her insignia in October during the annual National Honors and Awards ceremony.

Last November, the DOJ appointed Dunkley to oversee the implementation of a four-point program to end racial discrimination and harassment in the Davis County school district in Utah.

She is only one of two black consultants at that agency.

Dunkley completed her secondary education in Jamaica and migrated to the US in 1992. At St. John’s University in Queens, New York, she earned a bachelor’s degree in government and politics, minoring in education, and then a master’s in international law.

At Columbia University, Dunkley received a second master’s in education and her doctorate in organization and leadership.

In an interview with The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica last year, Dunkley recalled enduring rough times, especially after moving to the US. At one stage, she was living in her car and showering at the Long Island Marriott Hotel, where she worked as a waitress.

Approximately 150 persons will receive national awards this year. Among them are Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism, who receives the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honor.

Entertainers Nadine Sutherland, Moses “Beenie Man” Davis, Rodney “Bounty Killer” Price, actress Audrey Reid and opera singer Curtis Watson, have also been awarded the OD.