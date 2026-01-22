Dr. Charles Gibbs Inspires Young Scholars at OHBM MLK Day Virtual Teach-In

NEW YORK – Dr. Charles J. Gibbs, the first Black president of Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY), delivered a powerful and inspiring address to members of One Hundred Black Men (OHBM) and Junior One Hundred scholars during the OHBM MLK Day Virtual Teach-In held on January 19. The event, themed “Our History Will Not Be Erased,” brought together more than 150 young scholars for a day of mentorship, legacy-building, and meaningful connection.

In his remarks, Dr. Gibbs reminded participants that they are “heirs to a powerful legacy of courage,” underscoring the responsibility each individual carries in shaping the future. “Each of us on this call bears a responsibility to carry this torch forward,” he told the scholars. He emphasized the importance of honoring and preserving Black history.

Dr. Gibbs stressed the critical role education plays in sustaining that legacy. “We must educate our youth, our children, our families about our history, the struggles and the victories so they too understand the significance of the fight with justice,” he said.

Sharing his personal journey, Dr. Gibbs described education as “the greatest equalizer in our country.” He noted that his determination to never be told he was unqualified led him to pursue and earn three degrees from Howard University.

Addressing identity and self-worth, Dr. Gibbs told the young Black scholars, “We are who we are and we can’t change who we are,” encouraging them to embrace their identity with pride and confidence.

Throughout his presentation, Dr. Gibbs urged participants to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy of justice, peace, and community service. He called on the scholars to actively work toward unity and equity. Additionally, he stated, “We must also work actively to dismantle the barriers which divide us. Our history’s resilience teaches us that even when faced with adversity, hope and perseverance can lead to meaningful change.”

He further encouraged members of One Hundred Black Men and Junior One Hundred to continue building bridges of understanding, advocating for equitable policies, and investing in the potential of youth, principles he noted are deeply rooted in the fabric of OHBM of New York.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Gibbs delivered a resonant message that echoed the theme of the day. “Our history will not be erased because it lives within us,” he said. “It’s a history rooted in resilience, courage and faith, and it is up to us scholars, all of us on this call, to ensure that future generations understand and carry forward this legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

The virtual teach-in served as a meaningful tribute to Dr. King’s legacy while reinforcing OHBM’s mission of mentorship, leadership, and empowerment for the next generation.