Dr. Catrise Austin to Share Branding Tips at Women Empowerment Expo

VIP Smiles Cosmetic Dentist Shares Her Creative Strategies on Branding During National Entrepreneurship Month.

MIAMI – One of the most influential cosmetic dentists disrupting the landscape of her industry is set to share her entrepreneurial and branding lessons that have worked for her throughout 20 years that she has been branded The Queens of Smiles™.

Dentist to the stars, Dr. Catrise Austin, will join other women trailblazers at the 3rd annual Women Empowerment Expo on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

The #WEXFTL brings together the most powerful and inspiring women to empower, educate and equip one another with the knowledge and community to create and grow successful businesses.

If you are looking to build your personal or corporate brand, you don’t want to miss the nuggets that she will share on the “Creating a Killer Brand panel at 10am”. After the panel, meet Dr. Austin at the marketplace booth 702 throughout the conference.

Dr. Austin, affectionately known as the “Dentist to the Stars” when she transformed rapper Cardi B’s smile with porcelain veneers and literally changed her life.

When the smile transformation debuted on the season premiere episode of season 7 of Love and Hip Hop New York Fall 2016, it sparked a nationwide smile makeover frenzy! Dr. Catrise Austin is living her dreams by helping consumers from all over the world feel“The Power of a Smile.”

Austin created a niche of transforming smiles for business people, celebrities, and just anyone looking to enjoy life with a beautiful and more confident smile simply. She believes that having a beautiful and confident smile can have a positive impact on every aspect of people’s lives including improving their career success, social life, and even finding love.

In 2018 she launched her new affordable teeth whitening and oral care product line called VIP Smiles. Now consumers everywhere can experience a taste of the smile magic that Dr. Austin brings to her patients in her practice from the comfort of their own homes.

She has been regularly featured on local and national tv networks shows including NBC’s Today Show, ABC, and even TMZ sharing cosmetic dentistry tips from both of her #1 international bestseller books, “GetSmiled” and “The Ultimate Guide To Charcoal Teeth Whitening.”

Dr. Austin believes that her life’s purpose is to empower and educate ALL about the importance of having excellent dental health and putting your best image forward at all times by showcasing a beautiful, confident smile.

