Don’t Make These 7 Mistakes When Hiring a Roofing Contractor

There are so many things to consider when hiring a roofer or roofing company. Because of this, a lot of people make simple mistakes that end up costing them a lot of money and a lot of time wasted. To address this, here are a few mistakes to avoid when hiring a roofing contractor.

Not Getting Everything in Writing

There are so many downsides to not getting bids, estimates, warranties, costs and all other guarantees in writing. One of them is that the contractor might inflate bills or even claim the work is done when it is not. They might also use the cheapest materials or not offer insurance and warranties. There are so many other downsides, so if you need things done right, get every detail in writing .

It should be a huge red flag if any roofer or contractor does not agree to this.

Not Shopping Around Enough

Roofing, especially when done on a new home, is an expensive affair. This is why new homeowners must endeavor to entertain different bids from different roofers and contractors. Try to reach out to as many contractors as possible so that you have a huge sample to pick from. If you are new to this, you might also get an idea of what the price range could be so that you are better financially prepared for the bill you will receive.

When selecting the final bid, don’t go for the lowest price. They may be offering a low price so they can use the cheapest materials and are also likely to not pay attention to details. Dig deep to find a company that has handled a project like yours before and that fits your criteria.

Hiring a Contractor Who Does Not Have Enough Experience

If you search the term “roofer” on Craigslist, you are likely to get a lot of results. Now, this is not to say that every single contractor on Craigslist does not have the experience or skills your project requires. The only problem is that some of them do not, and if you hire one who does not have the skills and experience, you will regret it later.

If you do not want to vet every single person who pops up during your search, go with a reputable company that has vetted contractors . These contractors are also more likely to have certifications, qualifications, and experience with different roof types.

Settling for Guesses

One of the most important times to be on high alert is when your project is being priced. An experienced roofer or roofing company should do a thorough inspection of your project and then take some time to give you a correct estimate in writing. Any guesses might lead to misunderstandings or arguments later on.

Not Having an Assurance on Insurance and Warranties

A good roofing company should have insurance. They should also be able to prove that they do have insurance. This is so that if your property is damaged during roofing replacements and roofing repairs, or any injuries happen during the project, you will not be held responsible.

Warranties guarantee that the roof will last as long as its rated lifespan. If not, you can get compensation, refunds or even a new roof. Semper Solaris is an example of a company that offers fantastic warranties on all roofs they install. They give you options of up to a 50-year platinum warranty option that you might never need as their roofs are built to last. You can check them out or even get in touch with them here .

Not Speaking to the Roofer’s References

A major reason for talking to a roofer’s references is to ensure that they carry out high-quality work. A contractor who is confident in their work should have no problem providing you with a list of their references. This should ideally be a list of names and contacts of previous employers and clients.

To go a step further, you could look up the contractor online. This could be through the Better Business Bureau or the Home Builders Association. Yelp, Google Business, and social media pages are also very good places to look.

Approving Work Before It Is Complete

Some homeowners get baited into paying for work that has not been completed. A good contractor will never ask for payment or claim the work “is about to be done”. They should wait until you inspect and approve the work. Remember that you are both tied to binding contracts and payment should only be after the completion of work and your approval.

There are so many mistakes one could make when hiring a roofing contractor. Some of these are simple things that homeowners should not be blamed for missing, while others are glaring and huge red flags. Things like contracts, agreements, warranties, and insurance are all simple things you have to keep an eye on.