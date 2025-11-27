Dominica‐Born Music Executive Chester Wilkins Receives Honorary Doctorate

Fayetteville, NC — Dominica-born music coding expert and creative executive, Chester “Massive” Wilkins, was honored on Saturday, November 22, 2025, by Upper Room Theological University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Wilkins received an honorary Doctor of Music degree (honoris causa) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to music, digital rights management, Caribbean cultural promotion, and global entertainment innovation.

A Legacy of Innovation and Advocacy

The honorary degree was conferred during a graduation ceremony at the University, where Dr. Wilkins was celebrated for his pioneering expertise in ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) coding. His leadership has significantly impacted revenue streams and rights protection for artists worldwide, with a special emphasis on Caribbean creators. Wilkins’ decades-long commitment to bridging technology, creative culture, and intellectual property rights has made this honor especially meaningful.

About Upper Room Theological University

Upper Room Theological University is a faith-based institution devoted to holistic higher education. It offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs spanning theological, ministerial, and creative arts disciplines. The school’s honorary degree program is reserved for individuals demonstrating exceptional leadership, cultural influence, and vocation-driven service.

Champion for Artists and the Caribbean

Dr. Wilkins, now based in Iowa, is respected as a strategist and entrepreneur. He is a passionate advocate for fair compensation, digital transparency, and the empowerment of artists, particularly those from the Caribbean region. His expertise has taken him to music and intellectual property panels. These events stretch from New York to Trinidad and Chicago.

Most recently, he presented at the National Bar Association’s Centennial Convention. He discussed the “Entertainment Industry and Artificial Intelligence” alongside notable legal professionals, including Dominican-born entertainment lawyer Bernice Lawrence of Atlanta, Georgia.

Empowering Through Education

Through his company, Know the Codes, Dr. Wilkins has trained dozens of lawyers across the United States in ISRC coding and metadata management. As digital technologies continue to reshape the music industry, his work remains vital. He focuses on protecting artists’ rights and ensuring fair compensation.

A Humble Acceptance and a Vision for the Future

Receiving the Doctorate of Music is more than just a ceremony for Dr. Wilkins. It shows his lifelong blend of art, technology, and advocacy.

Dr. Michael Neely, Atlanta-based music manager and former Def Jam Records A&R, recommended Wilkins for the honor. He praised his intelligence, capability, and generosity in sharing knowledge.

Dr. Neely, himself an honorary Doctor of Music recipient from Upper Room Theological University in 2024, remarked, “I have witnessed on the sidelines how he interacts with people. He doesn’t gatekeep and he is always teaching others including myself.”

“To receive this honorary doctorate is humbling. I accept it not only for myself, but on behalf of every creative soul from Dominica, the Caribbean, and beyond—who has believed that our music, our culture, our stories belong on the world stage,” said Dr. Wilkins. He added, “My role is to help creators protect their works so that they can monetize their talent and earn the royalties that they deserve.”

Looking Ahead

Dr. Wilkins plans to use this recognition to expand his mentorship of Caribbean professionals pursuing careers in music technology, rights management, and digital entrepreneurship. In 2026, he hopes to continue his training of legal professionals in ISRC coding and metadata management.

Personal Background

Dr. Wilkins is the son of the late Winston Wilkins and Melvina Boyer, owner of the once-popular Melvina’s Bar and Restaurant in Pointe Michel. He is also the stepson of Mr. Vincent Boyer, who played a key role in his upbringing.

Honoring Excellence Across Disciplines

At Saturday’s convocation, Upper Room Theological University conferred honorary degrees in several categories. These included Arts & Entertainment, Civic Engagement, Community Involvement, Ecclesiastic Service, Humanitarian Efforts, and Music Awards. This highlighted a broad commitment to recognizing exceptional leadership and cultural impact.