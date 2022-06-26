Local News

Dolphin Mall is Bursting with Fun with Bubble Fest During July

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Dolphin Mall Bubble Fest

Dolphin Mall Bubble Fest

[MIAMI] Dolphin Mall, Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and value retail mall, celebrates summer with an immersive “Bubble Fest” experience every day during the month of July. For 12 minutes each hour, between 2-6 p.m., shoppers can delight in a one-of-a-kind event featuring bubbles floating through the air. In addition to dancing lights, and upbeat music every day of the week.

“We’re excited to start this new tradition for summer,” said Dolphin Mall’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship Madelyn Bello Calvar. “July is a very warm month in South Florida. Bubble Fest is a great way for families to cool off. Plus, have fun, and enjoy time away from school and work.”

This special summer event is produced by Bubbleworks, the leading company dedicated to creating immersive bubble visuals for entertainment productions. Their specialized bubbles are clean and eco-friendly, making them a safe and enjoyable experience for all ages. Bubble Fest takes place in the mall’s Ramblas Plaza District. It is one of the three differentiated zones within the sprawling retail complex.

“It’s wonderful to be working with Bubbleworks,” continued Bello Calvar. “They’re a world-class entertainment brand, and their vision for creating family-friendly fun aligns perfectly with the experience we want our shoppers to have during their time here at Dolphin Mall’s first-ever Bubble Fest.”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

North Miami to Host Series of Cultural Activities for Haitian Heritage Month

North Miami to Host Series of Cultural Activities for Haitian Heritage Month

May 1, 2019

DHS’ Ready Campaign Reminds Americans To “Get Prepared” As Tropical Storms Moves Toward The U.S.

September 3, 2008

JMRA Highlights Basis for Decline in Remittance Performance in Jamaica

August 23, 2013
5 Pests That May Invade Your South Florida home

5 Pests That May Invade Your South Florida home

June 4, 2021
Back to top button