Dolphin Mall is Bursting with Fun with Bubble Fest During July

[MIAMI] – Dolphin Mall, Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and value retail mall, celebrates summer with an immersive “Bubble Fest” experience every day during the month of July. For 12 minutes each hour, between 2-6 p.m., shoppers can delight in a one-of-a-kind event featuring bubbles floating through the air. In addition to dancing lights, and upbeat music every day of the week.

“We’re excited to start this new tradition for summer,” said Dolphin Mall’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship Madelyn Bello Calvar. “July is a very warm month in South Florida. Bubble Fest is a great way for families to cool off. Plus, have fun, and enjoy time away from school and work.”

This special summer event is produced by Bubbleworks, the leading company dedicated to creating immersive bubble visuals for entertainment productions. Their specialized bubbles are clean and eco-friendly, making them a safe and enjoyable experience for all ages. Bubble Fest takes place in the mall’s Ramblas Plaza District. It is one of the three differentiated zones within the sprawling retail complex.