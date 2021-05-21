Does B12 Help You Lose Weight?

Vitamins are widely recognized as a prime factor for weight loss because of their role in the body’s metabolic process. The body depends on a variety of vitamins to develop and maintain optimal health. In that case, here is a brief of Vitamin B12 and how it helps weight loss.

Like most other vitamins, B12 is naturally found in some food types. It is mainly found in foods with high protein content like eggs and fish. The substance is water-soluble, meaning it can dissolve in water. That’s a significant advantage for weight loss since the body can easily absorb it without special delivery methods.

For practical results, Vitamin B12 can be consumed orally or by syringe. It’s also applicable as a medication for severe issues or as a supplement to boost the levels found in the body.

Vitamin B12 and Weight Loss

Although weight loss difficulties may be caused by many varied conditions such as stress, diabetes, and body changes, vitamin deficiency tends to be the hardest one to recognize.

If you’re looking to shed pounds, vitamin B12 is not only energy-boosting, it is also associated with weight loss. Recently, B12 has been found to aid weight loss and enhance energy. That’s why B12 is in a lot of weight loss pills.

Nonetheless, studies show that vitamin B12 plays a significant role in various essential functions of the body, including the production of red blood cells and DNA synthesis. It also enables the body to convert proteins and fat into energy and help in the breakdown of carbohydrates.

The importance of B12 for weight loss correlates to the way it functions. The vitamin can be obtained in many forms, and each form has its role in serving. Examples of these forms are 5-deoxyadenosylcobalamin and Methylcobalamin, which are essential for human metabolism.

Vitamin B12 helps to convert the food that you eat into glucose. Glucose is a form of sugar that serves as the body’s fuel to perform everyday activities. Having the right amount of glucose is vital to keep you from feeling lethargic.

It also serves as a cofactor to assist the enzyme L methylmalonyl-COA in protein and fat metabolism. The relationship between energy provision and metabolism makes Vitamin B12 a considerable tool for weight loss.

A deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to various ailments, most common megaloblastic anemia- a condition caused by low levels in red blood cell count. Claims that B12 can enhance energy and support weight loss originates from the incorrect assumption the impact it makes on people with megaloblastic anemia will be the same in those who have normal levels of vitamin B-12.

Risk Factors

While most vitamin B12 are obtained from animal-based sources, the deficiency is common among many vegans and vegetarians. Therefore, for those who don’t eat meat, eggs, or fish, eating fortified meals or taking vitamin B12 supplements is recommended.

Other categories of people vulnerable to vitamin B12 deficiency include older people, people living with HIV, and individuals who have undergone gastrointestinal surgery. For those persons, vitamin B12 supplements might be a better option. Also, those who are under diabetes drug metformin are more prone to B-12 deficiency.

Getting Adequate B12 Into Your Diet

Diet

Meals where vitamin B12 is not naturally present, like breakfast cereals, may also be fortified with the vitamin. Fortified foods may be beneficial for those at higher risk of deficiency, especially vegans due to their low b12 intake from their food supply.

Those experiencing changes, such as low stomach acid levels and abnormal digestive function, still may not be able to avoid a vitamin B12 deficiency by consuming fortified foods. Be sure to check the nutrition information on food labels to ascertain if it’s fortified.

For anyone above the age of 14, the National Institute of Health (NIH) recommends a daily intake of 2.4 micrograms of the vitamin. This daily intake may be increased for those with reduced absorption.

There’s no difference in the recommended dosage/intake for males and females. However, pregnancy increases the recommended dose for women throughout the pregnancy, and even after the mother chooses to breastfeed the child.

Milk Products

Vitamin B12 is not commonly present in most plant-based foods. However, some fortified cereals and nutritional yeast consumed by vegans may contain vitamin B12 content. Still, not every nutritional yeast or certain vegetarians diets will incorporate vitamin B12.

Therefore if you’re low in this vitamin, or are looking to add more of it in your current diet, it is important that you speak to your physician and always check the nutritional labels for more information.

Supplements

There are numerous ways for persons prone to B12 deficiency to get more of the vitamin for their diet. Like other vitamins and minerals, vitamin B12 supplements are obtainable in pill form at pharmacies and supermarkets. B12 is also available in B-complex supplements, fat burning pills comprising all of the eight essentials of the vitamin B12 into a single dose.

Alternatively, you can get it in larger doses through an injection. In fact, this is the common way administered by most weight loss facilities. This is because injections don’t depend on the digestion system for absorption.

Health experts typically suggest injections higher than average doses of vitamin B12 for persons diagnosed with megaloblastic anemia and other health issues related to B12 deficiency. This special injection usually requires a doctor’s prescription.

Bottom Line

As any nutritionist or health expert will tell you, there’s no magical pill when it comes to weight loss. Those wishing to adopt a healthier lifestyle or shed some pounds should be cautious about supplements that claim to aid weight loss without sensible lifestyle changes to impact their diet and workout routine.

Gratefully, there are no adverse results reported after taking large doses of vitamin B12. So, those who choose to use injection to drop weight don’t have to worry. On the other hand, no reported findings show that vitamin B12 will help you shed weight even when you don’t have a deficiency.

For those diagnosed with a deficiency, vitamin B12 may help boost energy levels, which may increase performance and promote overall weight management.