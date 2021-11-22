Do You Really Need a Career Aptitude Test?

For those searching for answers, a career aptitude test is a test that will leave you examining your own traits, interests, and goals. All of this is put into question in order to give you an idea of which path is the best fitting in the long run. These types of tests come in many different forms, based on numerous concepts.

We’ve compiled a list of scenarios where these questionnaires could prove beneficial. Along with a few examples of which tests are available to try, and the best ones at that. So, for those who are in doubt, seeking fulfillment, or are just plain curious – read ahead.

Moving along, here’s why an aptitude test can be helpful to some:

Helpful To The Doubtful

Not everyone will need to take a career aptitude test. Some individuals know exactly what they want to do and probably can’t imagine working in any other field, but not everyone is so career-oriented and entrepreneurial by nature. And this is absolutely normal, no one is the same. Everyone has different goals and priorities in life.

For those who aren’t sure which path they should walk, career aptitude tests are the perfect option. Let’s get into it a little bit:

Individuals who are talented at various things and don’t know what to focus on

Individuals who don’t know their talents or who don’t know where their interests lie

Individuals who are doubtful about their interests, talents, and career life

Generally, these are the types of people who can greatly benefit from taking a career aptitude test just to get some sort of clarity. However, there’s no telling what could happen next. Some might finally choose a career. Others might come to the realization that they don’t want to work only for themselves.

At the end of the day, a career aptitude test can provide clarity for many types of individuals. Sometimes we have to look for answers outside of our own perspective – especially when we’re feeling confused. So, don’t shy away from getting some guidance. It might just be what is needed.

2. Making A Change

Taking a career aptitude test can help professionals who want to take a different career path. For those who have just quit a recent position or come to the end of a certain professional path, taking the next step might be daunting and confusing.

On the bright side, you might already know what you’re good at and what you like. A test could help confirm the next step. For those who want a similar position that isn’t exactly the same, they can still use their skills in a new environment – if a change is what they want. For professionals who want to go to the next level in the same industry, the test can also be helpful.

3. Reflecting On Present Circumstances

There are professionals out there who:

Are in positions that are proving too difficult

Are in positions that are proving too easy

Are in positions that make them unhappy or unfulfilled

If you relate to any of the above, it might be time to seriously reflect and consider your present circumstances. The test may not be the deciding factor or ultimatum that you’re looking for, but it will certainly help in your introspection.

It’s completely normal to make mistakes in our career choices and end up in the wrong position. However, we owe it to ourselves to change our situations if we are becoming miserable because of it.

Remember that a career is a substantial part of daily life, and remaining complacent at the risk of our own well-being will be detrimental to ourselves and those around us in the long run. Take a genuine pause and consider if the present situation is close to ideal or if it brings no joy. This is vital.

4. Types Of Tests Online

Now, all that’s left is to get an idea of what types of tests are available on the internet. Let’s take a look at the options:

MBTI: The MBTI test is our top recommendation as far as psychological tests are concerned. It’s based on theories by the renowned Carl Jung. The test itself is quite expansive, offering 16 personality types depending on individual results.

Warning: Do not take the popular 16 Personalities test, as it’s been criticized as a ‘pop’ version of the real MBTI test, and is at best shallow and generalized. There are many other alternatives that are unfortunately less popular but are more detailed and stick to the genuine mechanics of MBTI testing.

Keirsey Temperament Sorter: This test focuses on people’s temperament and categorizes the individual in one of the four types: Artisan, Guardian, Idealist, or Rational.

123 Career Test: Unlike the two tests above, this test is largely career-focused and doesn’t get too much into psychology. It directly tests the best job fit for any individual by scoping out different aspects related to career life and so on.

Jungian archetypes: Speaking of Carl Jung, Jungian’s 12 archetypes test is a noteworthy one to consider taking, since it genuinely tries to identify a person’s core motivation in life. Just type in Jungian archetypes on a search engine.

Opt for a test that offers more questions since accuracy is important. Do not take tests that simply give a Yes/No option, since it’s too generalized. There are tests that offer options such as ‘Agree to Strongly Disagree’, which typically scales from 1 to 5

PathSource: This is a great and extensive application to find clarity and insider information on careers and the various industries out there. It analyses personality, personal issues, salary expectations, and so on. It also provides 3000 or more educational interviews from different professionals across different fields. The intent is to help young adults make better decisions going forward in their professional life.

Final Thoughts

While it’s certainly crucial to listen to your inner voice, sometimes we find ourselves unable to find our own answers. There are certainly many of us out there who just don’t know ourselves well enough to take the next step. This is nothing to be ashamed of and certainly nothing to feel bad about.

Take one of the tests above, even if it’s only for experimentation. There’s always a chance to get valuable insight on self-knowledge or the next move to make or take. Most of the tests are completely free so there’s no need to worry about budget.