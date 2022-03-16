Do Custom Air Filters Help With COVID?

It is commonly known that if appropriately used, air cleaners and HVAC filters will help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a building or a small place.

Notably, the COVID-19 virus is tiny, at approximately 0.1 micros across. Just imagine that you can fit hundreds of these viruses inside a red blood cell. While being so small, they can slide through most fabrics, including the masks. So are custom-air-filters recommended to be used in blocking the coronavirus?

Can Air Filters Prevent the Spread of COVID-19?

According to the U.S . Environmental Protection Agency, having the proper air cleaner with the right air filter may lessen the spread of germs, coronavirus included. Separately, as stated by the University of California, San Francisco, air filters can help with coronavirus but won’t stop the virus transmission on their own.

Studies have shown that high MERV filters can effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19 in an office because they will purify the air. For this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using an air filter with a MERV rating of 13 or higher. So yes, a custom air filter can help with COVID as long as the MERV rating is high enough.

However, it would be best to keep the regular countermeasures, such as disinfecting all the surfaces, as often as possible.

The Role of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

HEPA filters can trap and remove microscopic particles from the air, such as the COVID-19 viruses. HEPA filters can protect against COVID-19 from spreading to someone from an infected person. But as the EPA has noted, it generally takes a multi-pronged approach to combat COVID or other viruses.

A true HEPA filter will remove at least 99.7% of particles with 0.3 microns in size or larger. Some can remove smaller particles.

Where To Get High MERV Filters From?

Many companies offer cheap, low MERV filters, but they won’t play any role in curbing infections from infectious diseases like COVID-19.

You can, however, find or customize air filters that will help with COVID. You can place a custom order by selecting the size you could need and the MERV rating, all at a price that will keep your budget happy.

Best HEPA Filter for Viruses, Germs, and Bacteria

Like all products, some HEPA filters better combat the COVID-19 virus or other viruses, bacteria, and germs. Some of the best HEPA filters are:

Honeywell HEPA Filters

As you may already know, Honeywell is a top manufacturer of HEPA air filters. When it comes to combating COVID 19, you can opt for the Honeywell True HEPA Allergen Remover Air Purifier.

Kenmore HEPA Filters

This brand is well known for home appliances and HVAC systems, so there is no surprise that Kenmore HEPA filters are a frontrunner in air filters.

What Should You Know?

Although HEPA filters are the best air purifiers for viruses as a standalone device, they are usually not the best option for the HVAC system. They can restrict airflow too much, putting the equipment at risk and reducing energy efficiency. Instead, it is recommended to use a MERV 13 air filter. An air filter with a MERV 13 rating can remove 98% of airborne particles as small as .3 microns, making them great for home use.