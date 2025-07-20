DMV Jamaicans Celebrate Independence and Emancipation

WASHINGTON, DC – A grand celebration of sixty-three years of Jamaica’s Independence from Britain takes the spotlight in the District of Columbia-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region on Sunday, July 27, with Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica coming together to mark the August 6, 1962, milestone.

Thanksgiving Service

This 2025 Jamaica Independence Thanksgiving Service will also celebrate the 187th anniversary of Emancipation from slavery on August 1, 1834. The upcoming event promises a vibrant display of cultural pride and community spirit. It will also mark the third year that DMV Jamaicans will be honoured with awards for sterling contributions.

The special celebration will return to Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church. It is located at 7600 Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park, Maryland. The event starts at 10:45 a.m. The theme is “Be Proud, Be Bold: God Is Doing a New Thing.”

Address to the Jamaican Diaspora

His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s recently appointed Ambassador to the United States of America, will give his first major address to the Jamaican diaspora in the DMV. Ambassador Anderson is also Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States. Attendees will also hear messages from Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness.

Commenting as plans move into high gear, Ambassador Anderson said, “this year’s theme reminds us of the deep meaning held within the colours of our national flag – a powerful daily expression of who we are as a people: the black speaks to the strength and creativity that have sustained us through both triumphs and adversity; the green reflects the hope and abundance our our beautiful land; and the gold captures the warmth of our sunshine and the richness of our spirit as a nation.”

Washington DC’s diplomatic corps will also be represented. As well, local, state, and Federal government officials will also be in attendance. Other special guests include Dr. Weymouth Spence, President of Washington Adventist University and co-sponsor of the Service, and Rev. Kimrose Goodall, a counseling psychologist, along with a host of other Jamaicans.

Dr. Bertram L. Melbourne, a Jamaican-born professor of New Testament studies and a former associate and interim dean of Howard University School of Divinity, will preside over the service. He will be assisted by Canon Rev. Dr. Kortright Davis; Rev. Eron Henry, associate editor at Judson Press and former pastor of William Knibb Baptist Church in Falmouth, Jamaica; and Bishop Stanley Murray of Baltimore.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by Rev. Sylvia McDonald Kaufman, associate minister at Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ in Washington, D.C. Music will be provided by the Voices of Excellence, with Dr. Garnett Mowatt conducting.

DMV Jamaica Diaspora Awards

The DMV Jamaica Diaspora Awards will honor four community members. These awards recognize their great contributions to Jamaica and the diaspora. This is the third year for this special part of the Jamaica Independence Church Service.

Dr. Franklyn W. Knight , a professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award .

, a professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University, will receive the . Ms. Esther Sanderson from Richmond, Virginia, will get the Individual Award .

from Richmond, Virginia, will get the . Ms. Marguerite Chinn from Negril Eatery will receive the Institution/Organization Award .

from Negril Eatery will receive the . Ms. Elda Devarie from EMD Sales will be honored with the Friend of Jamaica Award.

“This is the third year the Committee is conferring these awards on DMV individuals, whose have made sterling contribution towards keeping Jamaica’s flag flying high,” remarked Ian Edwards, who chaired the awards subcommittee for the 2025 edition of the awards introduced in 2023. “This year’s honourees are well-deserving. We worked very hard to narrow the list down to four selected.”

This year’s collected donations will be given to assist the Hanover Infirmary located in Jamaica.

Throughout the years, numerous diaspora groups and Jamaican religious leaders in the DMV region have collaborated with the Jamaican Embassy in Washington to arrange this significant event.