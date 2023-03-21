Entertainment

D’Marsh Couture Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Launch of Coffee Table Book

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
D’Marsh Couture Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Launch of Coffee Table Book
Donovan Wilson, Union of Jamaica Alumni Associations (UJAA) Inc. President who was among the supporters of the launch receives his signed copy of “The Allure”

 NEW YORK – New York City was the second stop in a series of launches by Jamaican born fashion designer Glenroy March to mark the 20th anniversary of his fashion and lifestyle brand D’Marsh Couture. The first event was held in February in Accra, Ghana. The New York event, sponsored by UJAA, was hosted at the Consulate General of Jamaica with Consul General Alison Roach Wilson serving as host.

D’Marsh Couture Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Launch of Coffee Table Book
Alison Roach Wilson, Consul General of Jamaica to New York (center) shares in the cutting of D’Marsh Couture’s 20th anniversary cake with designer Glenroy Marsh and Dr. Kurdell Campbell, consultant ER Physician Jamaica & Cayman
Photo credit: D’Anthony Photography

In a brief ceremony the Consul General thanked the designer for his contribution to the Diaspora and the industry. She lauded him for his generosity and commended him on achieving this milestone, never compromising on quality and attention to detail. She pointed to a number of the models who were on hand wearing pieces from the designer as evidence of his brand’s style and allure.

D’Marsh Couture Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Launch of Coffee Table Book
Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson presents Glenroy March, designer with a Jamaica 60th Anniversary of Independence memorabilia.
Photo credit: D’Anthony Photography

The event also received endorsements from two longstanding supporters of the brand: Karlene Largie, corresponding secretary of UJAA and journalist Tangerine Clarke. Largie complimented the designer on his achievements and his commitment, speaking of the partnership her organization shares as a retailer of D’Marsh candles while Clarke, who has been covering his brand for about a decade is pleased to see his growth as an independent designer and says she will continue to use her platform to share stories of his remarkable journey.

To purchase a copy of The Allure, go to www.dmarshcouture.com/coffeetablebook or to support the brand visit www.dmarshcouture.com/store.

D’Marsh Couture Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Launch of Coffee Table Book
Donovan Wilson, Union of Jamaica Alumni Associations (UJAA) Inc. President who was among the supporters of the launch receives his signed copy of “The Allure”
Photo credit: D’Anthony Photography
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Jah Cure’s New Album Debuts #1 on U.S. Billboard Reggae Album Chart

July 22, 2015
Online Casino

How Can You Win Big Money at a Casino?

April 10, 2021

Reggae Songtress Etana releases Fourth Studio Album, “I Rise”

September 7, 2014
Tips For Curating the Perfect Home Bar

5 Tips For Curating the Perfect Home Bar

July 4, 2022
Back to top button