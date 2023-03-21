D’Marsh Couture Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Launch of Coffee Table Book

NEW YORK – New York City was the second stop in a series of launches by Jamaican born fashion designer Glenroy March to mark the 20th anniversary of his fashion and lifestyle brand D’Marsh Couture. The first event was held in February in Accra, Ghana. The New York event, sponsored by UJAA, was hosted at the Consulate General of Jamaica with Consul General Alison Roach Wilson serving as host.

In a brief ceremony the Consul General thanked the designer for his contribution to the Diaspora and the industry. She lauded him for his generosity and commended him on achieving this milestone, never compromising on quality and attention to detail. She pointed to a number of the models who were on hand wearing pieces from the designer as evidence of his brand’s style and allure.

The event also received endorsements from two longstanding supporters of the brand: Karlene Largie, corresponding secretary of UJAA and journalist Tangerine Clarke. Largie complimented the designer on his achievements and his commitment, speaking of the partnership her organization shares as a retailer of D’Marsh candles while Clarke, who has been covering his brand for about a decade is pleased to see his growth as an independent designer and says she will continue to use her platform to share stories of his remarkable journey.

To purchase a copy of The Allure, go to www.dmarshcouture.com/coffeetablebook or to support the brand visit www.dmarshcouture.com/store.